Social Future Raised $6M to Build AI-Driven Virtual Social Platform

Social Future, an AI-driven social metaverse company, is excited to announce that it has successfully raised $6 million in funding.

Founded by technologists, artists, and game builders, SocialFuture is backed by top crypto investors including SNZ, Everest Venture Group, Folius Ventures, Y2Z Ventures, Mask Network, Tess Ventures, Stratified Capital, Mindfulness Capital and strategic funds backed by public companies. Social Future is also a member of OMA3 (Open Metaverse Alliance), and partners with well-known metaverse companies such as Animoca Brands, Decentraland, and Metajuice. Social Future aims to create the future of social experience with phygital interaction, immersive content, and self-sovereign communities.

Social Future's product, MAY ("Meet Another You"), enables immersive social experiences via personalized avatars. Built with blockchain and AI, MAY allows users to generate ownable 3D virtual worlds where avatars convey real-time expressions and voices. Interconnected worlds eventually become an open metaverse for socializing and playing. With one click, users can create NFT spaces where avatars and communities reside. MAY enhances experiences with AI companions and AI features in 3D spaces, enabling asset ownership. This flywheel of AI creations, immersive interactions, and asset ownership makes MAY a next-gen social platform.

Social Future's original IP, ThreeEarsBunny (TEB), will be integrated into MAY as a fun-filled theme park with a collection of NFT-based games. TEB launched just two months ago and has already amassed a vibrant community of over 30,000 members. TEB has also launched a series of leisure games, which have been played more than 200,000 times, as well as a game prop market.

Since its official launch in January 2023, Social Future has grown its user base to over 100,000 users from North America and enrolled more than 20,000 unique active wallets (UAW) per week. Seventy percent of its users are crypto-native, and an MPC wallet will soon be launched to seamlessly bridge Web2 users, allowing them to enjoy the Web3 benefits of ownership protection for their social content. Furthermore, the upcoming generative AI features will further unleash users' creativity by enabling them to generate their own digital assets in seconds.

Vance, founder of Social Future shared that "Our vision is to connect people with emotions through AI-driven creations and interactions in 3D communities. We believe that MAY will transform the way people connect and interact with each other, and we look forward to bringing this vision to life."

