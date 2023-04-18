HMP Global Announces Digestive Cancers Europe (DiCE) as Partner for the 25th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer

HMP Global and DiCE announce partnership for the 25th annual World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer

More than 3,000 delegates expected in Barcelona 28 June – 1 July for the leading forum for GI cancer professionals from 95+ countries.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today announced the Digestive Cancers Europe (DiCE) as a partner for the 2023 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, the leading forum for GI cancer professionals committed to understanding the very latest research, engaging in global exchange, and advancing clinical outcomes.

The 25th congress will be held 28 June – 1 July at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona, and will bring together thousands of oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers from more than 95 countries to share pioneering research on new approaches and best practices in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

DiCE is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical treatment, advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research, and supporting patient care for a better quality of life. The organization has members, associate members, and partners, including alliances with physicians across Europe. DiCE’s vision is to see fewer people in Europe suffering from digestive cancers.

“The mission of the World GI Congress is aligned with our mission, and a desire to improve outcomes for patients is at the heart of what we’re doing,” said Zorana Maravic, CEO of DiCE. “In Europe, around 900,000 people get diagnosed with a digestive cancer each year, and about 600,000 of them die. Our work is urgent, and through collaboration with the World GI Congress, we are able to amplify the impact for both organizations.”

The 2023 World GI scientific program will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange. Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education (a subsidiary of HMP Global), said the innovative research presented at World GI and its focus on education for oncology healthcare providers can save lives.

“We are excited to partner with DiCE for our 25th annual Congress,” Lowrie said. “This is the largest global gathering in the GI oncology field, and collaborations with our partners ensure that we are providing top-tier educational opportunities for clinicians and researchers throughout Europe and the world.”

More than 2,400 delegates from over 95 countries attend the annual World GI Congress. The educational program at World GI provides all stakeholders with opportunities to learn, debate, discuss, and network in a very active scientific field where recent progress has led to improvements in patient outcomes.

For more information or to register, visit worldgicancer.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT DiCE

Digestive Cancers Europe (DiCE) was established in 2018 by Jolanta Gore-Booth, Stefan Gijssels, and Prof. Dr. Eric Van Cutsem. It grew from EuropaColon that was founded in 2005 by Jolanta Gore-Booth. DiCE is the European umbrella organization of a large group of national members representing patients with digestive cancer — colorectal, gastric, liver, oesophageal, pancreatic, and rare cancers. In Europe, around 900,000 citizens get diagnosed with a digestive cancer every year, and 600,000 of them die. The facts demonstrate that a significant number of these deaths are avoidable. Our mission is to contribute to early diagnosis and decreased mortality from digestive cancers and to increase the overall survival and quality of life. For more information, visit digestivecancers.eu.