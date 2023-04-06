HMP Global Announces AMMF - The Cholangiocarcinoma Charity as Partner for the 25th annual World Congress on GI Cancer

AMMF partnership underscores organization’s commitment to serving as forum for elevating important research and clinical education

More than 3,000 delegates expected in Barcelona 28 June – 1 July for the leading forum for GI cancer professionals from 95+ countries

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today announced AMMF - The Cholangiocarcinoma Charity as a partner for the 2023 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, the leading forum for GI cancer professionals committed to understanding the very latest research, engaging in global exchange, and advancing clinical outcomes.

The 25th congress will be held 28 June – 1 July at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona, and will bring together thousands of oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers from more than 95 countries to share pioneering research on new approaches and best practices in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

Cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer, is a type of rare cancer that forms in the bile duct. AMMF provides information and support to those who need it, campaigns to raise awareness of this devastating disease, and encourages and supports specialised research teams in their work toward better diagnostic techniques and treatments, and ultimately finding a cure. AMMF is the United Kingdom’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity, now working nationally and across Europe as well as actively collaborating globally.

“Over recent years, an enormous and extremely worrying worldwide increase in cholangiocarcinoma’s incidence has been noted,” said AMMF Founder and CEO Helen Morement. “It is urgent that we work together to understand and improve care for patients who suffer from cholangiocarcinoma and other GI cancers, and we are proud to partner with the World GI Congress and work together to improve outcomes for patients.”

The 2023 World GI scientific program will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange. Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education (a subsidiary of HMP Global), said the innovative research presented at World GI and its focus on education for oncology healthcare providers can save lives.

“The work done at World GI is critical to advancing the knowledge and strategies necessary to improve patient care and outcomes,” Lowrie said. “We are excited to partner with AMMF for the 25th World GI Congress. This partnership allows us to optimize our resources and build on World GI’s strong 25-year foundation.”

More than 3,000 delegates from over 95 countries attend the annual World GI Congress. The educational program at World GI provides all stakeholders with opportunities to learn, debate, discuss, and network in a very active scientific field where recent progress has led to improvements in patient outcomes.

For more information or to register, visit worldgicancer.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT AMMF

Founded in 2002, AMMF was the world’s first charity dedicated solely to cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Today, AMMF remains the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity, now working nationally and across Europe, as well as actively collaborating globally. AMMF provides information and support to those who need it, campaigns to raise awareness of this devastating disease, and encourages and supports specialised research teams in their work toward better diagnostic techniques and treatments and, ultimately a cure. AMMF is an active member of Cholangiocarcinoma-UK, NCRI Upper GI Cancers Hepatobiliary Group, NCRI BTC Trial Management Group, Global Cholangiocarcinoma Alliance, European Network for the Study of Cholangiocarcinoma, Cancer52, and ECPC Working Group on Rare Cancers. For more information, visit ammf.org.uk