Indictments, Arrests Following Investigation into Attempted Murder

LEXINGTON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in indictments and arrests involving five individuals as well as the seizure of weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

On March 20th, during a proactive operation targeting illicit drug activity in Henderson County, agents and investigators were made aware of an attack on an individual at a home in the 1900 block of Blue Goose Road in Huron, which occurred two days prior. During the investigation, it was determined four individuals were responsible for the incident – Ronnie L. Williams of Lexington, Matthew D. Jones of Reagan, Brett M. Catoe of Huron, and Angela M. Hughes of Lexington.

As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, a search warrant was secured for the home in Huron and was executed on March 30th. Ladonte Cook (DOB 11/28/95) was arrested as a result of the search warrant. He was booked into the Henderson County Jail on counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Distribute (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Stolen Property. He remains in custody and is being held without bond.

Also on March 30th, a search of Williams’ home, located in the 40 block of Lakeview Park Cove, was conducted. As a result of the search, he was arrested on counts of Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sale and Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On April 3rd, in coordination with 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, investigators presented evidence to a Henderson County Grand Jury who returned indictments charging Williams (DOB 8/7/97), Jones (DOB 6/7/02), Catoe (DOB 7/31/97), and Hughes (DOB 5/22/96) each with the following counts in connection to the March 18th incident:

All four were arrested yesterday and booked into the Henderson County Jail. Each is being held without bond.

Additionally, Hughes faces a count of Simple Possession of Marijuana, stemming from her arrest on April 4th.

“This investigation has resulted in the broad range of criminal charges including alleged gang violence, theft, and drug trafficking,” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. “Our relationship and teamwork with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to make Henderson County safer.”

“My office along with our local and state law enforcement partners are dedicated to continuing to fight the scourge of illegal drugs and the violence that goes hand-in-hand with them,” said District Attorney General Jody Pickens. “This investigation and the indictments that stem from it stand as examples of what can be accomplished when law enforcement works together to achieve a common goal. I am grateful for the work of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in putting this case together.”

“These indictments and arrests highlight the ever-present connection between drugs and violence in our communities,” said TBI Drug Investigation Division Assistant Director Darryl Richardson. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and their commitment to curbing drug activity and making our state a safer place for all of us.”

This remains an active and ongoing investigation with more arrests possible.

Williams Jones Catoe Hughes Cook