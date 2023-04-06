Department name change for budget office

We are announcing a formal change for the Office of Budget and Financial Planning. It is now called theOffice of Financial Strategy and Planning (FSP).The change was made last month following the hiring of John Poehlmann, assistant vice president for Financial Strategy and Planning, on March 13.
Thank you,
Barbara Wolfe, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs
Abigail Rider, vice president for Administration and Finance
