Drummond Group Announces 2023 Certified ebMS Secure Messaging Products

The test event marks Drummond's 22nd year of ebMS 2.0 interoperability testing
ebMS 2.0 is a critical protocol for B2B and B2G data exchanges all around the globe. Like AS2, AS4, and other protocols.”
— Christian Hartmann, Head of B2B Technology Office, Axway Inc.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group LLC, the trusted leader in interoperability software testing, today announced the completion of its ebMS-2023 interoperability test event in which two products were Drummond Certified™. Software applications developed by Axway Inc. and OpenText Corporation participated in this latest vendor-neutral test event.
ebMS 2.0 products are globally utilized in several industries, including automotive, financial services, government, healthcare and retail. The XML Encryption and SSL Client Authentication tests were proposed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Automotive Retail Profile for GZIP based Compression profile is described by the Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR). The test event continued to utilize InSitu™, a patented test automation tool, as a mechanism for communicating configuration and test results to other participants.
“ebMS 2.0 is a critical protocol for B2B and B2G data exchanges all around the globe. Like AS2, AS4, and other protocols,” said Christian Hartmann, Head of B2B Technology Office, Axway Inc. “With certifications and security updates Axway provides customers the confidence and reliability to operate their B2B activities securely, efficiently, simply with peace of mind,” he added.
As the messaging layer of the ebXML framework, ebMS 2.0 is an OASIS standard that enables secure and reliable Internet data interchange complementary to emerging Service Oriented Architectures (SOAs). ebXML Messaging (also called TRP - Transport Routing & Packaging) specifically focuses on the means to transmit a document (payload) from one party to another, direct or via intermediaries.
“Having certified interoperable products provides our customers confidence that they will be able to onboard and transact with trading partners more quickly and easily,” said Peter Corliss, Principal Product Manager, Open Text Corporation.
"The Drummond Certified™ program has provided numerous companies innovative ways to test the latest versions of their software applications in a vendor-neutral environment for many years, and continues to fully support the ebMS Messaging standard,” said Aaron Gomez, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader, Drummond Group, LLC. “We commend these global companies for providing their customers with the confidence and reliability to operate their B2B activities,” he added.
About Drummond Group, LLC
Drummond Group offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance and education services to healthcare, financial and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools and partnership to our clients' compliance and assessment processes. At Drummond Group, our primary goal is to enable clients to feel secure about how to share their company’s sensitive and private data.
The EPCS, CSOS, AS2, AS4, ebMS, GDSN, and EPCIS GS1 for DSCSA Track and Trace standards help ensure the integrity of the supply chain, and the Drummond Group provides comprehensive support regardless of which trustmark, certification, or assurance our customers pursue.
