Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine this week - April 6, 2023
Press Releases, Blogs, Podcasts, Case Studies, Webinars and VideosSUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
The first top video is courtesy of Gerald Moore who announces that the Ontario Building Officials Association in partnership with RSM Building Consultants will be bringing a new type of training on techniques for Building Inspections. The OBOA Inspectors’ Technique Suite will provide a suite of five micro courses designed to focus on how an inspection should take place, what the inspector should be looking for, and how and how to relate information to contractors and homeowners.
The second top video is courtesy of Civil Mentors who take a look at how modern roads built. From highways to small streets, the process of road construction has evolved over the years to become more efficient, eco-friendly, and durable. This video will take you through the step-by-step process of modern road construction, from breaking ground to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Content shares from members this week include:
• OnTraccr Technologies - Unlocking the Potential of ChatGPT in Construction
• T. Harris Environmental Management - National Pollutant Release Inventory (NPRI): What is it?
• RONA - Two new showrooms at RONA Sechelt and RONA Madeira Park open in BC
• Kee Safety Canada - PitProtect® Maintenance Pit Cover for Inspection Pits
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO USHGC, USPSHTC Code Change Monographs Now Available
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - CONEXPO & SPECS 2023: TrueLook’s Trade Show Highlights
• Nesbitt Training – Chasing Rabbits
• Diversified Communications - Commercial UAV Expo Announces 135+ Exhibitors for September Event
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO WE•Stand Monograph Now Available
• First Onsite - Commercial Spring Melt Guide
We invite companies and organizations that regularly create blogs, podcasts, webinars and videos to learn how to “get more eyes” on digital content. Book a demo with publisher Arnie Gess and get a free content share.
Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube