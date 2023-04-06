B2B Marketing Agency in Austin Delivers on Key Client Projects

Launch Marketing delivers a range of projects to clients in SaaS, healthtech and cybersecurity industries.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Marketing, provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology companies, shares an overview of recent project completions spanning their marketing agency services.
Launch wrapped up several projects with clients including:
• Branding, Content Assets and Event Materials for Healthtech Company: As a growing organization, they looked to do a lot of things in a short time period. With lots of moving parts, Launch prioritized messaging and a logo for the new product, worked to put together a booth design for the event and created an article and brochure to help support their lead funnel.
• New Website for Cybersecurity Company: This cybersecurity company offers important products and services, but the current website navigation was a bit too complex for visitors to navigate without hesitation. Launch redesigned their website to enhance the user experience while keeping the brand messaging in alignment with the company’s goals.
• Content Assets for SaaS Company: The SaaS company needed content to support their marketing efforts and add value to their existing sales funnel communication strategies. Launch developed a range of content including articles, an eBook and a video.
Christa Kleinhans Tuttle, CEO, shared “It is always a great experience to work with our clients on a wide range of projects. Our consistent record in delivering outstanding deliverables, whether it is a new website, an event booth or content assets, remains a true testament to our team and their hard work. I am looking forward to the many new projects to come with our clients and new ones in the future.”
To learn more about Launch’s recent client deliverables, service offerings and more, visit the website. If you are looking for marketing services and working with Launch, schedule a free 1:1 consultation.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing agency that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
