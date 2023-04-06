Going live to thrive in the app world

LiveKit is a high functioning tech stack set of APIs and SDKs used to develop live video and audio features for integration into software applications
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The information highway, under infinite construction, is constantly evolving. Its growth is propelled by the assistance of newly fabricated materials of tech, and innovative breakthroughs in design and build. No matter how sophisticated the software development industry becomes, the axiom that the best things in life are free, still applies. This is especially true of one of tech's most successful advents, openly sourced video and audio empowered software solutions. Of the various techstack iterations for developing live streaming apps, LiveKit is amongst the very best. LiveKit enables app building that features live streams, video conferencing, internal games communications, robotics teleoperations and more. The popularity, and thus the profitability, of live streaming apps such as those developed with LiveKit, is immense. In the closing three months of 2022, live streamed content garnered an audience that comprised 29.7% of the global population.
Understandably, companies are responding to the call for video and audio augmented apps in increasing numbers, hoping to increase online traffic and the uptake of goods and services.
When the pandemic hit, LiveKit co-founder Russell D"Sa observed how stay at home orders had a detrimental effect on the company culture of the tech firm he worked for. As office friendships were held at a physical distance, the collaborative efforts required to develop successful software, suffered. D'Sa launched LiveKit in July 2021, with USD $7 million seed funding. It is his forever free, open-source response to the compromising of his industry's cooperative spirit. While software applications often represent a profit strategy for the companies that subscribe to them, keeping the technologies that are involved in their creation accessible, encourages a wider community of developers to stay involved in working on them.
LiveKit is a high functioning tech stack set of APIs and SDKs used to develop live video and audio features for integration into software applications. It is modern and highly scalable. LiveKit is supported by robust networking and connectivity options. It can be cloud-hosted or self-hosted with single binaries such as Docker or Kubernettes. LiveKit enables advanced functionalities like speaker detection, simulcast, selective subscription, adaptive bitrate and dynamic broadcasting, moderation APIs, distributed multi-region configurations and webhooks. As such, it's an integrated tool kit for the development of apps that expand the digital potential of businesses across a wide variety of sectors.
For any business looking to upgrade its online offering and provide customers with a more user immersive, quality content driven and custom communicative experience, LiveKit comes highly recommended. However, as with all new software deployment, finding the right match company for the job is crucial. Moravio is a unique LiveKit development company with a remote first approach to software design, deployment and customer support. It comprises of different software development professionals, recruited internationally and representative of the world's finest tech industry minds. Moravio LiveKit development teams are bespoke assembled and scaled according to a client's individual project aims and needs. Each team may include all or some of the following roles; a project manager, designers, developers, QA professionals and business specialists.
The advantage of engaging with a dedicated LiveKit development firm such as Moravio, is that clients are able to outsource as much, or alternatively as little, of the software development process as desired. If a business has no prior experience in using or developing live streaming applications, and no internal IT expertise, it can delegate full responsibility for the project to Moravio. In this scenario, a client need only arrive with an idea. For example, an educational company may wish to update its online platform to feature an interactive classroom app, providing an addition to on-campus sessions that is both cost effective and highly scalable. Moravio would remote assemble all the necessary roles to initiate the project in full, engaging in a full-scale agile development cycle utilizing LiveKit and any other complementary frameworks required. The application would be delivered to the client, having undergone rigorous QA testing and having been fully integrated with all systems currently in use. Moravio can also commit to ongoing support, ensuring the smooth functioning of the software and ironing out any kinks that appear post-deployment.
As the world looks forward to a finessed online future, and the unification of ever more advanced live video and audio components, Russell D'Sa believes more open infrastructure is the key. D'Sa cites accessibility as the the most important factor in creating the Metaverse of tomorrow, such that it realizes "visions to connect us through immersive, spatial environments closer to how we connect with others in the physical world." Ultimately, living more humanly in an online world, is enabled by the freedom of minds to collaborate and create.
