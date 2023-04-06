EisnerAmper Wins Top 2023 Workplace Award

EisnerAmper is pleased to announce that it has received a “2023 Top Workplace Award for the Delaware Valley” from Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage. The confidential survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution and connection—to name a few.

“We’re thrilled to be honored as a best workplace,” said Paul Dougherty, Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper’s Philadelphia practice. “This is the result of a lot of hard work and our people coming together as a team. I’m very proud of them and congratulate them on this well-deserved accolade.”

Energage is a research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying more than 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”