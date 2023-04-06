Egg Packaging Market Worth $4.7 Bn by 2028; Automation & Centralization of Egg Carton Booming the Market Growth–Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

The rapid growth in the inclination of the majority population toward a healthy lifestyle influences the growth of the egg packaging market.

APAC is expected to be a key destination for top-performing players in the global egg products market.” — Josh, Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton, “Egg Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every aspect of the egg packaging market. The research shows that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2022-2028.

China, India, the US, Japan, and Brazil are the major producers of eggs. In 2020, they accounted for around 75% of the total global egg production. North America and Europe are the largest consumer bases of processed egg products, with the growth rate from the US expected to boom the demand for processed eggs. APAC is expected to be a key destination for top-performing players in the global egg products market, with a significant increase in production and packaging solutions expected from China, India, and Indonesia in the upcoming years.

The latest trends in the global egg packaging market are shifting focus toward sustainability, increasing concerns over health and fitness, increasing the use of recyclable materials, and growing meat-free diets.

Eggs are recommended as a nutritional diet for most of the population, especially among the millennial population. Obesity rates are anticipated to double by 2030, with the highest rise in low-income countries, according to WHO. This emerging need for healthy diets across all regions is expected to fuel the growth of the global egg industry.

Around 74 million women in Africa will be obese by 2030, per World Obesity Atlas figures. The market for recyclable packaging is boosted significantly by the rise in the global demand for environmentally friendly products. A reusable or recyclable package or container can be reused without impairing its protective property. Recyclable packaging is a top consideration for most global egg packaging vendors due to the focus on the reduction, reuse, and recycling of packaging. In addition, the market for recyclable packaging experiences significant growth by the rise in the global demand for environment-friendly products.

Stringent regulations and the increased emphasis on sustainable development drive the growth of the global egg packaging market. The market competition is also expected to increase rapidly across several emerging economies globally. In recent years, local vendors and well-established industry leaders will face intense competition in the global egg packaging industry. The increased automation and centralization of the egg carton and tray-making processes are also responsible for the fierce market competition.

Between 2015 and 2019, egg packaging manufacturers witnessed intense competition among regional players. Manufacturers focus on innovations in product designs in terms of shape, size, raw materials, and functional properties to remain competitive in the market. This is expected to increase their market shares significantly during the forecast period. Key vendors in the egg packaging market expand through organic methods, such as launching new products or expanding manufacturing capacities.

ABOUT THE REPORT

[336 Pages Report] The report considers the present scenario of the egg packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023−2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

KEY PROMINENT VENDORS

Hartmann

Huhtamaki

DFM Packaging Solutions

Omni-Pac Group

CKF

Jin Fu Hua Packaging (JFH)

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Dispak

Ovotherm International Handels

Pactiv

Packman Packaging

Maspack

Sampuran Packaging

GI-OVO

Falcon Packaging

Europack

TekniPlex

International Paper

Zhytomyr Cardboard Factory

Cascades

Korrex

ACEBRI

KSP Fiber

Maharashtra Polymers

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product: Cartons and Trays

Paper Packaging Type: Molded Fiber and Paperboard

Plastic Packaging Type: Polystyrene, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), PP (Polypropylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PE (Polyethylene), and Others

Pack Size: Up to 6 Eggs, 7-15 Eggs, 16-30 Eggs, and Above 30 Eggs

Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered: The US, Canada, Russia, Turkey, Germany, The UK, France, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE

