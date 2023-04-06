Legacy Pac founding partners Angie Wong , Jared Craig , Donna Fitzgerald and Stan Fitzgerald with David Brody MC of the organizations kick off event.
Legacy PAC Logo
Legacy PAC President Angie Wong on air with John Fredericks and Steve Bannon. East Palestine Ohio
Legacy PAC with Veterans for Trump were in New York City for the arraignment of Donald J. Trump with Veterans for Trump invited to Mar-A-Lago that evening.
Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump are here to help hold the line for President Trump”
— Stan Fitzgerald
MANHATTAN , NEW YORK , USA , April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy PAC was on the ground in NYC for the arraignment of President Trump, as pundits for Donald J. Trump. Legacy PAC President Angie Wong represented the political action committee while working as a journalist on several media hits throughout the day during the arraignment in Manhattan announced Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC founding partner.
Angie Wong President of Legacy PAC was on the ground in Manhattan in the thick of Anti-Trump protests and groups of Trump supporters for President Trump’s arraignment. Wong was representing Legacy PAC whose ethos state “President Trump exposed government corruption that has lead to the crippling of our nation, and he created the America First movement. Legacy PAC is here to hold the line and continue President Trump’s legacy with the next generation of Conservative leaders” from https://www.legacy-pac.org/
Wong extensively covered the arraignment from New York City on Newsmax Radio , Epoch Times , NTD Television , The Capital report and other media hits.
Legacy PAC , a Political Action Committee , founded by President Angie Wong with partners Jared Craig , Donna Fitzgerald and Stan Fitzgerald recently entered the political arena on March 3rd with their kickoff event in Washington DC. David Brody, with CBN, was MC for the Legacy PAC kickoff event. Congressmen Byron Donalds and Mark Alford headlined the event. Kimberly Klacik, Kristina Karamo , Sebastian Gorka and Chris Kohls were featured speakers. Former ICE Director and Veterans For Trump rep Tom Homan closed the event for the PAC whose founders are also with the Veterans for Trump organization (VFAF.ORG) https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/david-brody-acts-master-ceremonies-150000656.html
Veterans for Trump AKA Veterans for America first was formed in 2015 under the leadership of Admiral Kubic and General Flynn during the Trump presidential campaign. Admiral Kubic stayed with the organization and is currently the national spokesman. Admiral Kubic , National Media Rep Angie Wong , President Stan Fitzgerald and Ambassador Donna Fitzgerald were invited to Mar-A-Lago in November for the presidential campaign announcement. The organization speaks for millions of conservative veterans and is considered an influential primary endorsement with numerous high profile congressional and state winners having been endorsed by VFAF.ORG.
Legacy PAC has officially partnered with Veterans for Trump and both organizations plan on working towards implementing America First policy through helping to elect conservative leaders.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.