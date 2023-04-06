Legacy Pac founding partners Angie Wong , Jared Craig , Donna Fitzgerald and Stan Fitzgerald with David Brody MC of the organizations kick off event. Legacy PAC Logo Legacy PAC President Angie Wong on air with John Fredericks and Steve Bannon. East Palestine Ohio

MANHATTAN , NEW YORK , USA , April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy PAC was on the ground in NYC for the arraignment of President Trump, as pundits for Donald J. Trump. Legacy PAC President Angie Wong represented the political action committee while working as a journalist on several media hits throughout the day during the arraignment in Manhattan announced Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC founding partner.Angie Wong President of Legacy PAC was on the ground in Manhattan in the thick of Anti-Trump protests and groups of Trump supporters for President Trump’s arraignment. Wong was representing Legacy PAC whose ethos state “President Trump exposed government corruption that has lead to the crippling of our nation, and he created the America First movement. Legacy PAC is here to hold the line and continue President Trump’s legacy with the next generation of Conservative leaders” from https://www.legacy-pac.org/ Wong extensively covered the arraignment from New York City on Newsmax Radio , Epoch Times , NTD Television , The Capital report and other media hits.Legacy PAC , a Political Action Committee , founded by President Angie Wong with partners Jared Craig , Donna Fitzgerald and Stan Fitzgerald recently entered the political arena on March 3rd with their kickoff event in Washington DC. David Brody, with CBN, was MC for the Legacy PAC kickoff event. Congressmen Byron Donalds and Mark Alford headlined the event. Kimberly Klacik, Kristina Karamo , Sebastian Gorka and Chris Kohls were featured speakers. Former ICE Director and Veterans For Trump rep Tom Homan closed the event for the PAC whose founders are also with the Veterans for Trump organization (VFAF.ORG) https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/david-brody-acts-master-ceremonies-150000656.html Kelli Ward , former Arizona state chair, author and commentator joined the Legacy PAC team advisory board on March 22 . Martha Boneta Fain , A fundraiser for President Trump , government affairs strategist, policy advisor and commentator joined two days later. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dr-kelli-ward-martha-boneta-194100214.html Angie Wong is also the National Media Rep for Veterans for Trump. Veterans for Trump is part of the Trump campaign coalition and made national news headlines recently by naming Donald. J. Trump VFAF Hero of the month on the day of his arraignment https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-named-hero-month-national-154500134.html . Jared Craig is currently an Ambassador with Veterans for Trump and Stan Fitzgerald is the national president. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/veterans-trump-names-president-stan-120000689.html Veterans for Trump was in attendance at Mar-A-Lago for the former president's remarks regarding his arraignment. Veterans for Trump ambassador Greg Aselbekian represented the organization in Palm Beach. “The campaign teams and voices for Trump are energized and at Veterans for Trump we will work around the clock for a Trump primary victory ” Said Greg Aselbekian. https://veteransforamericafirst.org/veterans-for-trump-invited-to-mar-a-lago-for-post-arraignment-speech/ Legacy PAC recently sponsored a town hall media event in East Palestine Ohio. The Real America's Voice event titled "Abandoned" featured Legacy PAC President Angie Wong bringing awareness to the crisis with hosts John Fredericks and Steve Bannon which occured on March 28th and 29th. Former President Donald J Trump called into the Town Hall on the 29th. https://veteransforamericafirst.org/angie-wong-veterans-for-trump-national-media-rep-works-with-steve-bannon-and-john-fredericks/ Veterans for Trump , focusing on the Trump campaign , recently led a rally for the former president in Cobb County Georgia. On March 30th the organization rolled in a full size Trump 2024 bus to the parking lot of a Ron Desantis book tour event. https://veteransforamericafirst.org/trump-bus-rolls-into-georgia-ron-desantis-event-overshadowing-tiny-desantis-box-truck-at-veterans-for-trump-lead-mini-rally/ Veterans for Trump AKA Veterans for America first was formed in 2015 under the leadership of Admiral Kubic and General Flynn during the Trump presidential campaign. Admiral Kubic stayed with the organization and is currently the national spokesman. Admiral Kubic , National Media Rep Angie Wong , President Stan Fitzgerald and Ambassador Donna Fitzgerald were invited to Mar-A-Lago in November for the presidential campaign announcement. The organization speaks for millions of conservative veterans and is considered an influential primary endorsement with numerous high profile congressional and state winners having been endorsed by VFAF.ORG.Legacy PAC has officially partnered with Veterans for Trump and both organizations plan on working towards implementing America First policy through helping to elect conservative leaders.

Legacy PAC Promo Film with Byron Donalds , Kristina Karamo ,Tom Homan , Angie Wong , Jared Craig , Stan Fitzgerald and David Brody