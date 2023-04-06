OSWAP Token's Successful Presale Brings 15x Gains to the Initial Investors and Opens New Investment Opportunities

OSWAP is the first-ever DEX token issued on a bonding curve. It will reward LPs. The price will automatically increase at a rate that depends on Oswap TVL.
TRIESEN, LIECHTENSTEIN, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OSWAP, the first-ever DEX token issued on a bonding curve, was finally launched on April 6, 2023, after a successful presale round. The initial reserve provided by early investors is now 14,457.88 GBYTEs (over $192k), while the opening price per token is at 238.9 GBYTEs (around $3177), which is more than 15 times greater than what the initial investors paid per token (15.46 GBYTE). Owners can use this token as an innovative investment tool.
OSWAP is the governance token of the main Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on Obyte, Oswap.io. Now, with the OSWAP token available, users will be able to stake their holdings to get long-term rewards, deposit their LP tokens to receive a share of OSWAP emissions, participate in the governance of the system, or simply bet on the growth of Oswap DEX by investing.
The bonding curve system is a mathematical formula that links the amount of OSWAP tokens issued and the amount of the reserve currency (GBYTE) sent to issuing them. This ensures always available liquidity for all traders.
The price will also be gradually increased at a rate that depends on the current Total Value Locked (TVL) of all Oswap.io pools. Greater TVL yields a faster appreciation rate, so it's designed to increase its price as more users arrive on the platform.
By locking any amount of OSWAP tokens between 14 days and 4 years, anyone will be entitled to receive emissions of new OSWAP tokens (15% per year) and vote for changes in the platform. That includes adding new pools, deciding which Oswap pools should be incentivized with OSWAP token emissions, and choosing the proportions. This arrangement is similar to the CRV token of the Curve DEX and to Solidly DEXes.
Currently, every seven days 100 GBYTEs (around $1,300) are distributed to liquidity providers (LPs) on Oswap.io. New LPs can use the OSWAP token to participate in more pools and increase their earnings.
The official website (token.oswap.io) is now available for trading the OSWAP token, staking, governance, and farming LP tokens. To get GBYTEs to operate, anyone can access several available markets, such as Bittrex Global; or use the Counterstake Bridge to buy from Ethereum, Polygon, or BNB Chain with their native assets or stablecoins.
About Obyte
Obyte is a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) platform launched in 2016 as a distributed ledger without middlemen. Unlike centralized ledgers and blockchains, access to the Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.
The platform features Autonomous Agents, Self-Sovereign Identity, Payment Channels, Oracles, Privacy Features, Chatbots, DEX, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) functions.
