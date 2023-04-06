IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Hubject Accelerates Plug&Charge Adoption in Asian Markets by Launching V2G Root PKI

The image shows a map of North America, Europe and Asia, with the text "US PKI" and "North American Ecosystem" over the North American map, EU PKI over Europe, and Asia PKI over Asia. Above Asia and Europe, it says "Global Ecosystem"

PKI and Plug&Charge ecosystem overview

Hubject, best known for accelerating EV adoption with their productive Plug&Charge solution, is expanding their service offering to the Asian market.

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To accelerate the implementation of Plug&Charge across the globe, Hubject is launching an additional V2G Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for the Asian market. This seamless and secure charging authentication method for EV charging has already been successfully implemented in the European and North American markets, where Hubject has been maintaining V2G root PKIs since 2019. International players already relying on Hubject’s Plug&Charge services to provide a seamless and secure charging experience can scale effortlessly across markets, while the Asian EV industry is expected to adopt Plug&Charge at an accelerated rate.

Hubject, best known for accelerating EV adoption with their productive Plug&Charge solution, is expanding their service offering to the Asian market. With Plug&Charge, Hubject has created a service that allows Charging Point Operators (CPO), Mobility Operators (MO) and EV Manufacturers (OEM) to offer their clients the seamless and secure charging experience they are looking for. EV drivers no longer need to collect RFID cards or apps: the charging process begins automatically upon connecting the electric vehicle (EV) to the charging station. This process is more convenient and secure than previous methods, making it vital for EV adoption.

To ensure standardisation across the globe, Hubject based its solution on the ISO 15118-2 and ISO15118-20 standards. This makes Hubject’s Plug&Charge services reliable to international EV charging actors, as it guarantees interoperability between any EV and local charging stations. The ISO 15118 standard requires a unique V2G Root Public Key Infrastructure per world region. Hubject has been operating V2G Root PKIs for the European and North American markets since 2018 already.

“Over the past five years we have gathered invaluable expertise regarding ISO 15118 and Plug&Charge. The result is a solution that is actively driving the EV charging industry toward mass adoption by enabling that seamless and secure charging experience for EV drivers,” says Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. “Making sure that our Plug&Charge services support all our partners in all international markets adopting the CCS charging standard is vital to our vision of a global, interoperable Plug&Charge ecosystem, and we are proud to be extending our services to Asia now.”

Adding the necessary PKI for the Asian market now ensures that international players can rely on Hubject’s services as they scale their products across markets. With major players in the North American and European Market already part of the Plug&Charge ecosystem, the Asian market is sure to follow suit. EV manufacturers such as Hyundai, Volkswagen Group, BMW have integrated Plug&Charge into their vehicles, while major EV charging infrastructure providers such as Electrify America, Blink, BP, and Ionity have implemented Plug&Charge across their networks.

Considering the success of Hubject’s Plug&Charge services in the European and North American markets, a similar adoption rate can be expected within Asia. Major market players across Asia now have the option of implementing Plug&Charge and elevating their service offering to the next level.

The technical information on the V2G Root PKI is openly accessible on the Hubject website.

