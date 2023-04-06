Vibha invited to C20 2023 for policy recommendations to the G20 leaders Vijay Vemulapalli from Vibha - quote on invitation to C20 EDT working group

SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Vibha , a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization supporting children's education in India and USA, has been invited to participate in C20 India 2023 . The invitation is a testament to the impactful work Vibha has done over 32 years in education for underprivileged children and their communities.Civic20 (C20) is the international civil society engagement group that provides policy recommendations to the G20 leaders . The group serves as a voice for global civil society and advocates for priorities that promote sustainable and inclusive growth. The G20 forum, consisting of a Group of Twenty world leaders, is vital in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. Vibha will be part of the C20 Education Working Group, which aims to promote education as a fundamental human right and a driver of UN Sustainable Development Goals."We are honored to receive this invitation from C20 and are excited to be part of the Education Working Group. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Rāmānandāmṛta Chaitanya, Dr. P. Venkat Rangan, Dr. Prema Nedungadi, and the entire Civic20 India 2023 organizers for extending this esteemed invitation. This is a big opportunity for us to share our work on UN SDG4 and learning poverty and advocate for the importance of high-quality foundational public education in India and worldwide," said Ashwini Kumar, CEO of Vibha.Vijay Vemulapalli, secretary, board member, and volunteer of Vibha since 1993, is invited as a distinguished guest at the Education and Digital Transformation (EDT) Working Group Summit in Surat, India, on May 20 and May 22, 2023. Ashwini Kumar, CEO of Vibha and volunteer since 2008, is invited as a panelist at the Education for Life and Global Citizenship virtual discussion on April 11, 2023.Vibha's participation in C20 will provide a platform to engage with policymakers and global leaders to shape policies and programs for the benefit of children and families living in underserved communities."We believe creating access to high-quality public education is the most critical intervention for disadvantaged children, especially during their early years. I am humbled and excited to represent Vibha at the C20 EDT summit, network with other invited organizations, and share ideas on bringing sustainable development to India's education sector," said Vijay Vemulapalli, Secretary of VibhaOn March 2, 2023, to celebrate G20 India 2023 and India Giving Day organized by the India Philanthropy Alliance, the music composer Shivansh Chhaya Kapil and Vibha collaborated to release a song called India Here To Give with Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam as the song's central theme. This vibrant song celebrates India's sounds, captures India's energy, and urges everyone worldwide to unite as one global family.The volunteers at Vibha.org work tirelessly to enable quality education for children who do not have access to it, and they consistently look for innovative ways to achieve their objectives. Vibha's work has been recognized globally for serving 3M+ children in India and the USA.

