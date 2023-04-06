Walk-for Wishes Tampa Bay Presented by Joseph Spine Institute, Raises Funds to Grant 20 Wishes for Wish Bay Area Kids

More than 600 participants showed up at the 10th Annual Walk for Wishes Tampa, to help make wishes come true for children in their community.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Spine Institute was the presenting sponsor for this special Make a Wish Foundation Southern Florida event at Water Works Park on Saturday, April 1st. The event raised enough money to grant the heartfelt wishes of 20 children battling critical illnesses in the Tampa Bay community.

The Walk for Wishes is an annual fundraising event organized by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which aims to raise money to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. The event typically involves participants walking or running a designated route, while also raising money through donations and sponsorships.

The Tampa Walk for Wishes event raised $156,000.00 in funds, which would be used to grant wishes for 20 wish kids. This means that each wish child would receive a unique and personalized wish, which could range from meeting their favorite celebrity to going on a dream vacation.

The success of the Walk for Wishes event in raising funds and granting wishes reflects the dedication and generosity of the community, as well as the impact that the Make-A-Wish Foundation has on the lives of children with critical illnesses and their families.

About The Make-A-Wish Foundation

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses, in order to provide hope, strength, and joy to the children and their families.

About Joseph Spine Institute

Joseph Spine Institute (JSI) was founded in 2016 by Dr. Samuel Joseph. He has assembled a comprehensive team of highly skilled spine specialists that are devoted to offering the highest level of spine care available today. He has also strategically partnered with some of the most innovative leaders in the spine care industry today in order to bring our patients the latest in technology, products and resources.

From state-of-the-art technology, to alternate therapies and interventional pain management treatments our industry leading spine care practice offers our patients a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of spinal conditions. Our highly-trained surgeons offer an integrated approach to patients that includes surgical and non-surgical options such as pain management and physical therapy.

Walk-for-Wishes Tampa Bay 2023