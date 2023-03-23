The International Spine Foundation Inaugural Mission Trip To Dominican Republic Treats 17 Patients and Teaches Residents

Volunteers of International Spine Foundation (ISF) traveled to the Dominican Republic early February bringing much needed supplies and a healing touch.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr, founder of Joseph Spine Institute and the International Spine foundation leads volunteer group to the Dominican Republic. ISF’s spinal deformity mission trip changes the lives of 17 patients as volunteers and generous donors dedicate their time not only provide surgical treatment for patients, but also to train local physicians in surgical procedures that can continue to serve the people of the Dominican Republic.

Giving Supplies Time and Talent

ISF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the sharing of spine surgery technology, expertise and care to patients and to teaching spinal deformity surgery in developing countries. Local physicians work alongside establish deformity corrective surgeons such as Dr. Joseph and other volunteer doctors perform live-saving surgeries, while promoting the advancement of spine deformity treatment technology by training local surgeons.

Teaching Future Doctors

ISF’s mission trip was designed to provide medical care and health education to the community where resources and services are limited or difficult to access. The doctors and residents at the hospital shadow the surgeons and medical volunteers from ISF in order to have a hands on learning experience in which they can continue to give their patients new techniques and modalities of healing. The goal is to teach the local doctors learn to treat patients in their countries and to help alleviate the pain and suffering of these children and adults. The Foundation performed corrective spinal surgeries on some of the most difficult cases in the Dominican Republic.

Our Volunteers

Thirty volunteers traveled to the Dominican Republic and spent an entire week performing surgeries and training the staff. The International Spine Foundation community of volunteers is vibrant and tireless group of volunteers that go the extra mile to create enriching experiences for children and young adults suffering from severe spinal deformities.

Our volunteers are the backbone and soul of the International Spine Foundation. These exceptional individuals enable us to provide programs and services that would not be possible without them. Our volunteers donate their time, abilities and passion to travel around the world to help create miracles in the lives of those who ordinarily would not have the opportunity to have these medical procedures done. Not only do they help provide surgical treatment for patients, but they also share their expertise and knowledge to train local physicians in surgical procedures that can continue to serve the people of their local area.

About Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr.

Dr. Joseph is the founder of the International Spine Foundation and the Joseph Spine Institute. He is dedicated to pioneering minimally invasive, outpatient surgical procedures. Dr. Joseph is at the forefront of endoscopic spine surgery and a team physician for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dr. Joseph’s practice includes the specialized, conservative, and surgical care of patients. Treatment includes therapeutic injections, disc replacement surgery, minimally invasive techniques, and complex reconstruction of adult and pediatric spinal disorders.

Dr. Joseph has used his training and experience to become a nationwide leader on revision surgery for patients who have experienced failed surgery in the past. These patients have traveled to see Dr. Joseph not only from the Tampa Bay area but from all over the state and the nation.

Dr. Joseph has published numerous articles in neurosurgical and orthopedic spine journals. His research on scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, and spinal surgery in the elderly has been presented at many international meetings including the International Meeting for Advanced Spinal Techniques.

With the founding of this non-profit, he and his family hope to create lasting change for those affected by spinal issues.

About the International Spine Foundation

The International Spine Institute is a non-profit organization 501(c)(3)) bringing deformity focused spine surgeons and comprehensive teams to developing countries to teach local spine surgeons through work-shops, and surgery on local children and young adults in desperate need of advanced spine care. The goal is to teach the local doctors learn to treat patients in their countries and to help alleviate the pain and suffering of these children and adults.

Local physicians work alongside establish deformity corrective surgeons such as Dr. Joseph as they perform live-saving surgeries, while promoting the advancement of spine deformity treatment technology by training local surgeons.

The foundation partners with leaders in the spine industry, providing the skills and bringing the necessary equipment and supplies to these countries.