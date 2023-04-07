DST ENTERS INTO A JOINT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF A DIGITAL PLATFORM WITH MULTISYS

DST and Multisys Signing Ceremony in Brunei

DST partners with Multisys, a Philippine-based software solutions delivery center and a subsidiary of PLDT, as it sets its vision to be truly a DigitalCo.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks the 3rd anniversary of the Brunei telecommunications industry transformation that paved the way for the new Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST).

In its short three years debut, today DST marked a significant milestone to pivot from a Telco to be DigitalCo with the signing of a Joint Intellectual Property Development and Commercialization of a Digital Platform with a PLDT-backed software solutions provider, Multisys Technologies Corporation.

Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni, CEO of DST was joined by Multisys CEO, Victor Aliwalas in the momentous ceremonial signing. The signing was witnessed by Awang Haji Sofian bin Hj Mohd Jani, Acting Managing Director of Brunei Investment Agency in his capacity as Chairman of DST. Also in attendance was Her Excellency Marian Jocelyn R. Tirol-Ignacio, The Philippines Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam.

The scope of the joint development includes the development of a telco, fintech and eCommerce digital platform and platforms that can support Brunei Digital Economy objectives.

Radin Sufri stated that “Co-owning Intellectual Property is the fundamental for a DigitalCo innovation strategy. The core of our vision is also believing in our own teams, DST has geared to increasing its development team and also undertook reskilling and upskilling exercises to all its disciplines to realize its digital aspirations. Around 15 local DST developers will be involved in the collaboration with Multisys in-house development team. DST further continues to harness and develop further the Bruneian innovation culture through its own DST InnoLab and Brunei Innovation Lab.”

Aliwalas said, “There's so much to look forward to in our journey with DST this 2023. I can't wait to witness our vision come to fruition as we pave a mutually-beneficial path to provide better public service and elevate digital transformation, not just in Brunei or the Philippines, but also in the entire region.”

Digital Transformation is a complex feat, but the ability to take its transformation phase further, as well as its co-owned IP, will cement DST’s goal to be a truly DigitalCo. This next phase of transformation will focus on continuing a digital-first product development, with careful consideration of digital customer experience. On the backend, the focus will be driven by a faster time to market and scalability, on the parameters of agility, efficiency and lower costs.

The first IP that will be developed through this collaboration is expected to be rolled out by the fourth quarter of the year. This partnership is also significant as the platforms developed will be jointly marketed as a Platform as a Service offering beyond Brunei.