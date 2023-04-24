The International Space Development Conference Takes Off in May 2023

National Space Society Event Will Run from May 25-28, Discount Rates are Still Available
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society's International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®) will be held on May 25-28, 2023, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Substantial discounts are still available until April 15, and substantial NSS member, student, and senior discounts are available.
The ISDC® is the premiere annual event of the National Space Society (NSS), bringing together leading managers, engineers, scientists, educators, and businesspeople from civilian, military, commercial, entrepreneurial, and grassroots advocacy space sectors, to work toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization. The ISDC has attracted tens of thousands of people from dozens of countries and features important thought leaders from NASA, commercial space, media, and academia.
Premiere speakers for 2023 include:
• Dr. Bonnie Dunbar, retired NASA astronaut, Engineer, and Educator
• Jared Isaacman, Founder of Polaris Dawn and Mission Commander for the Inspiration4 Orbital Flight
• Daniel Suarez, New York Times bestselling author of "Delta V" and "Critical Mass"
• Dr. Eric Smith, Program Scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope
• Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space Holdings and New Shepard Crewmember
• Dr. Pascal Lee, Planetary Scientist at the SETI Institute, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Mars Institute, and Director of the Haughton-Mars Project
And many other visionaries of the new space age.
Join the many newspace and space science enthusiasts, professional scientists, engineers, newspace entrepreneurs, astronauts, students, and people just like you, at the oldest and most exciting space gathering, the National Space Society's International Space Development Conference!
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
Contact
Aggie Kobrin
National Space Society
+1 949-836-8464
email us here