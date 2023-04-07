CARRYING SOLUTIONS BY CORE GAMING PERFECT FOR GAME NIGHTS AND GETAWAYS

Weekend Ready? Take Your Tech With You Securely and in Style Helps Gamers Boost Their Storage Capacity for Tech and Personal Items Special Edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim CORE Power 24,000mAh AC/USB Laptop Charger Alienware Area-51 Elite Backpack - Special Edition - Front View

With the Right Carry Gear, Gamers Can Take Their Tech with Them Securely and in Style

Gamers are no different. They’re more mobile than ever, with game nights and weekend getaways the new norm.” — Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Campuses, communities, and travel destinations are springing to life with the arrival of longer, warmer days. Gamers are more eager than ever to show off their gaming chops, new gear, and favorite brands. CORE Gaming makes it easy with award-winning gaming backpacks and supercharged mobile power designed especially for gamers, by gamers.“After a long winter, people are making plans for springtime graduations, plus summer travel and vacations,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “Gamers are no different. They’re more mobile than ever, with game nights and weekend getaways the new norm. CORE Gaming’s numerous carrying solutions ensure they can take their tech with them securely and in style.”Popular with gamers are the CORE Gaming Backpack, the CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack, and the CORE Gaming Deluxe Duffel Bag.The award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack holds most models of gaming laptops up to 17.3 to 18 inches and/or gaming consoles (Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch). The backpack offers three large storage sections that are pre-wired for a power bank or external battery. Four side accessory pockets are perfect for cables, a smartphone, a gaming mouse, or even oversized water bottles. Its high-capacity storage compartment holds a variety of gaming accessories.The CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack is made from the same ballistic nylon found in flak jackets. A Twice VIP Award winner, this backpack is designed to take a beating. It offers a dedicated compartment for laptops and gaming consoles up to 17.3 inches, a Microfiber lined pouch for a tablet, plus plenty of additional space to safeguard and organize tech. There’s even room for personal items for game nights or a weekend trek. Highly configurable, the backpack’s external, front webbing can be customized using removable “MOLLE” pockets for storage.Made of ballistic nylon, the roomy new CORE Gaming Deluxe Duffel is rugged and durable. Gamers can stow gear in its large main compartment, which includes two zippered pockets and two open slip pockets. Highlights include zippered side sections, heavy-duty feet to protect and stabilize, wrapped handles, and a removable and adjustable shoulder strap. The duffel also makes a great bag for the gym, overnight trip, or weekend getaway.Both backpacks feature a trolley strap for stacking on other luggage. The backpacks and the duffel all come with a hook-and-loop (Velcro) panel for showing off tournament, school, and vendor patches. All feature a prewired power bank pocket for internal charging, plus a pre-wired Quick-Charge external USB port for plugging in phones and other devices.The massive capacity of CORE Gaming’s new 24000 mAh capacity power brick makes it the perfect mobile power companion for gamers. Its flat-and-wide design makes it an easy fit for carry-on bags and backpacks. With four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, this 65W powerhouse can double a laptop's battery life and can keep a phone at 100% for a week.Smart Chip technology detects the charging needs of attached devices and automatically regulates flow. Cutting-edge circuitry ensures devices are protected from overcharging, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit failures. The 24,000 also comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.Special Offer - Celebrate the Arrival of SpringFor a limited time, online shoppers can use promo code SPRING20 at checkout from the CORE Gaming online store to receive 20% off CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Alienware, and other top brands. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. All CORE Gaming products are backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.About CORE GamingCORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories plus top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners such as Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.# # #

