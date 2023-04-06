MOBILE EDGE MAKES IT EASY THIS SPRING AND SUMMER FOR TRAVELERS TO GO MOBILE WITH THEIR TECH

As Travel Ramps Up, Consumer Demand Increases for Tech Protection
YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The arrival of spring means people are out enjoying the longer, warmer days. Mobile Edge provides consumers with innovative backpacks to both protect their tech and help them look good on the go. Popular with students and young professionals is the lightweight and rugged Commuter Backpack. A favorite with travelers and frequent flyers is the checkpoint-friendly ScanFast Backpack 2.0.
“People are chomping to get outside more now that spring has arrived,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Campuses are springing to life and summer travel is just around the corner. Mobile Edge makes it easy for mobile consumers to take their tech with them.”
The ScanFast Backpack 2.0 fits laptops up to 17.3 inches and MacBooks up to 17 inches, plus various accessories. It even comes with a hidden water bottle pocket.
The backpack offers frequent flyers a roomy, ergonomic backpack designed to help them pass through airport security without removing their laptops. Being able to keep their laptops in their backpacks is not only faster and easier, it’s safer. Thieves won’t have access and there’s less chance of accidental drops or bumps.
The ScanFast Backpack is not only smart for travel but smart for the environment. It’s made using Global Recycled Standard certified rPET main materials. These materials are largely derived from recycled water bottles. Their use in manufacturing reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 79% when compared to virgin materials.
At just over two pounds, the Commuter Backpack is super lightweight. Its weight shouldn’t fool you. The backpack can hold up to a 16-inch laptop plus other small electronics, clothes, and travel accessories. The exterior is made of a scratch-resistant, non-abrasive Oxford fabric that is also water-repellent. Equally at home in the classroom as it is at the beach, office, or athletic field, the Commuter is the perfect companion for mobile students and young professionals.
With padded shoulder straps and cushioned back support, users can move in comfort whether walking, biking, or traveling. Lockable zippers offer anti-theft protection in public settings, while a reflective back panel provides high visibility for added safety.
The Commuter even features an external USB port and charging cable for connecting devices to a mobile power bank inside. That makes CORE Gaming’s powerful new 24000 mAh capacity power brick a perfect match. Compact and lightweight, this airplane-friendly device features four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, and can recharge four devices simultaneously. At 24,000 mAh (88WH), it can double a laptop's battery life or keep a smartphone charged for a week.
Like all Mobile Edge laptop cases, backpacks, and bags, the Commuter Backpack and ScanFast Backpack 2.0 come with a Limited Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
