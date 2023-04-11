Reverse Logistics Continues Public Recycling Campaign to Raise Awareness

Scan this code to access a list of acceptable items and event details for 2023.
WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Why do we hold onto things we no longer use or need? Do you clean around old or broken electronic devices taking up space in your home or business? Reclaim some space by recycling them for free at one of our many consumer collection events this April, May, and June throughout the District!
Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) in partnership with electronics manufacturers Acer, Canon, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and VTech, welcome District residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations to check out our series of electronics collection events planned for spring.
Collection vehicles will be stationed near a range of easily accessible community locations including District parks, community and recreation centers, and local Farmers Markets. Residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations are encouraged to drop off any of the listed acceptable items in as-is condition for free, safe handling by an e-Stewards certified electronics recycler.
Items that will be accepted include computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, cell phones, and more. Please note, we cannot accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list. A complete list of acceptable items, collection event dates, and locations can be found at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling.
The next event is scheduled for Saturday, April 15th from 10am to 2pm in Ward 8 and will be held rain or shine. Our collection vehicle will be parked on the corner of Sumner Rd SE & Wade Rd SE (near Barry Farm Recreation Center).
From start to finish, the drop-off process for participants takes less than 5 minutes.
A total of 32 events are planned in 2023 with visits to all Wards. The full calendar of events is at www.rev-log.com/DCecycling. Be sure to check our website for any event updates closer to each event date.
“A strong circular economy benefits every stakeholder, including consumers of electronic products such as homeowners, businesses and non-profits. Public participation by stakeholders in the District is key to sustaining a circular economy and closing the loop from a resource recovery and reuse standpoint. RLG encourages the DC public to do their part and bring their outdated, broken or unwanted electronic equipment to one of our many collection events this year,” said RLG CEO Patrick Wiedemann.
RLG and its electronics manufacturer partners are committed to making it easy for District residents to recycle unwanted electronic items and divert recyclable products from landfills. As an industry leader in electronics takeback services, RLG employs the highest standards for handling electronic returns from start to finish.
About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group is a global 4PL service provider specializing in the development, operation, and regulatory compliance of tailored end-to-end solutions for all aspects of product take-back and returns management. More information about RLG can be found at www.rev-log.com/us .
For questions or additional information contact info@rev-log.com/us.
Julie Dengler
JD Media Solutions, LLC
+1 856-266-0734 email us here
Contact
