City of Lake Forest, California, Reduces Workload, Errors with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software

Error-prone copying and pasting was a time-waster in Lake Forest, CA. Staff broke free of the monotony with OpenGov digital procurement software.
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Purchasing staff in the City of Lake Forest, CA, spent hours writing each RFP piece by piece since their legacy solution did not automate the process. To reduce workload and errors, officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on digital procurement software.
Leaders from the City, located in Orange County south of Los Angeles, wanted to modernize its purchasing processes. The City’s legacy software lacked RFP automation and had restrictive licensing agreements. That meant staff wasted time writing individual RFPs, copying and pasting monotonous contract language. With restrictive licensing, the City was challenged with a limited number of authorized users. Logins were not available for new staff or staff from other departments. The City needed greater freedom—for staff to spend time on more strategic initiatives and for Procurement to be more inclusive across departments. OpenGov Procurement offered everything the City needed, in addition to superior customer service in which staff and suppliers can instantly connect with a support expert using a one-on-one chat tool.
OpenGov Procurement offers the best RFP writing feature in the industry, and will guide staff with step-by-step solicitation questions. Based on the user’s selections, the RFP almost writes itself. This will save City staff hours and reduce errors, providing a more enjoyable experience. OpenGov’s accessibility, collaboration, and permissions features will bring inclusivity to the City, providing access to internal stakeholders who need it. What’s more, with OpenGov Procurement, vendors can use just one email account to respond to multiple agencies, an ability they did not have with the City’s legacy software. Plus, they will be more satisfied thanks to the intuitive Supplier Portal that will guide them seamlessly through the bidding process.
The City of Lake Forest joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
