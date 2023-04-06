SafetyLine Lone Worker Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Certification

I’m immensely proud of the SafetyLine team for reaching this important goal, we work hard to ensure the highest organizational standards for customers.”
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SafetyLine is proud to announce that we have completed our SOC 2 Type 2 audit and received our attestation report. This milestone is significant for us as the leading lone worker safety solutions provider.
“I’m immensely proud of the SafetyLine team for reaching this important goal,” says Gabriel Caldwell, Chief Technology Officer at SafetyLine. “We work hard to ensure the highest organizational standards for customers.”
“A SOC 2 Type 2 certification is undeniable proof of that commitment by SafetyLine,” he adds.
What is SOC 2 Type 2?
SOC 2 Type 2 is a rigorous and comprehensive standard for evaluating service organizations’ security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. It is based on the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
A SOC 2 Type 2 audit involves an independent third-party auditor who examines a service organization’s policies, procedures, controls, and practices over a specified period of time (usually 12 months). The auditor then issues an attestation report that provides an opinion on whether the service organization meets the TSC.
SOC 2 Type 2 is a voluntary compliance standard for organizations like SafetyLine, however it was an easy decision for SafetyLine to commit to its rigorous criteria and compliancy requirements.
“Our relationships with our customers are incredibly important,” Caldwell explains. “We want them to have the utmost confidence that their information is secure with SafetyLine.”
Over 90 days in the fall and winter of 2022, SafetyLine Lone Worker’s SOC 2 Type 2 audit was conducted by Insight Assurance, a highly trusted security and compliance firm.
Why is SOC 2 Type 2 important for lone workers?
Lone workers are employees who work alone or without direct supervision, such as remote workers, field workers, drivers, home healthcare workers, and social workers. They face unique risks and challenges that require effective safety measures and support.
SafetyLine helps lone workers stay safe and connected by providing them with a cloud-based platform that enables them to check in regularly. SafetyLine sends alerts in an emergency, allows access to location tracking and monitoring, communicates with supervisors and colleagues, and provides access to safety resources and information.
By achieving SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, SafetyLine demonstrates that we have implemented robust and reliable security controls to protect the data and privacy of our customers and their lone workers. This attestation gives our customers confidence and peace of mind that their lone workers use a trusted, secure, and reliable service.
How can you benefit from SafetyLine’s SOC 2 Type 2 attestation?
If you are looking for a lone worker safety solution that meets the highest security and compliance standards, SafetyLine is the right choice. You can benefit from our SOC 2 Type 2 attestation in several ways:
- You can reduce risk exposure and liability by using an independently verified service to meet the Trust Services Criteria.
- Save time and money by avoiding the need to conduct your security audits or assessments of SafetyLine.
- Enhance your reputation and credibility by partnering with a service that has proven its commitment to security and quality.
- Increase customer satisfaction and loyalty by providing safe and reliable service.
If you want to learn more about SafetyLine’s SOC 2 Type 2 attestation or request a copy of our report, please get in touch with us today. We would love to hear from you and answer any questions you may have.
About SafetyLine Lone Worker
SafetyLine Lone Worker is a safety monitoring solution designed for employees who work alone or in remote locations. The solution utilizes a smartphone app and a cloud-based monitoring platform to provide real-time safety and location updates to safety managers.
Lone workers can check-in at set intervals to indicate their safety and allow their location to be tracked. Should a check-in be missed, an alert is automatically generated, and an emergency response protocol is activated. SafetyLine helps employers comply with safety regulations and legislation, while providing peace of mind to workers by ensuring that help is quickly available in case of an emergency.
