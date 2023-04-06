ReTune Wellness Announces New Finance Partnership With Chisos Capital

Chisos Capital is now a shareholder of Life Pack Organics Inc./ ReTune. With a focus on merging the financial gap between musicians and finances.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Pack Organics / ReTune Wellness, today announced a new partnership with Chisos Capital becoming a preferred A shareholder and finance partner.

Chisos Capital and Life Pack Organics have joined forces to help contribute financing support for ReTune Wellness at this year’s NAMM Show 2023. ReTune was Built by Musicians for Musicians” to help you perform at the highest level, only using the highest quality ingredients in all our products.

Chisos will be attending this year’s NAMM Show taking place, April 13-15 in Anaheim California. Chisos Capital offers musicians, entrepreneurs, and athletes a new funding method that's a better fit for founders and individuals striving to achieve success in their career. Chisos invests in a way that traditional VCs and banks don't. Their programs are a perfect fit for musical bands, DJs, independent musicians, songwriters, producers, and sound engineers. Come by our booth to learn more. Booth 9608.

William Stringer Founder and CEO of Chisos Capital

“Life Pack Organics and ReTune are creating amazing products while building an impressive brand and community. We are excited to back them!”

RJ Sarzo Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Life Pack Organics, ReTune

“We are so blessed and thankful to have Chisos Capital in our corner!”