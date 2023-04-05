VADOC Kicks off Second Chance Month with Powerful Gun Violence Video

Press Release April 05, 2023

RICHMOND — In recognition of National Second Chance Month, The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) launched a virtual four-part series. The first presentation of the series, a video entitled Gun Violence: Counting the Cost, is available to the public.

The VADOC hopes the video will be shared with both the inmate and probationer population, as well as those in the community.

Information about the three remaining presentations is listed as follows:

April 12 – Community College Workforce Partnership: The Workforce Development Specialist Team is proud to collaborate with the Community College Workforce Alliance to explain our collaboration and the success of programs such as Fastforward and G3

April 19 – Bridging Gaps through Hope and Recovery: Individuals with lived experience will offer resources to assist individuals and families with substance use disorders; breaking the stigma and offering hope.

April 26 – Adolescence to Adulthood: “One man’s journey of change and second chances, from incarceration to freedom, his dreams and his future”

For access to the virtual meetings, please use this Zoom link. Registration will open on the day of the event.