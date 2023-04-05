Submit Release
GHP Health and Pharma Magazine Announces Mental Health Award Winners

Therapist and Life Coach in Marlton NJ

Dr Larry Cohen, Therapist and Life Coach in Marlton NJ

Dr Larry Cohen Named 'Best Psychotherapist' in the State of New Jersey

MARLTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The GHP Health and Pharma Mental Health Awards have named Dr Larry Cohen as the 'Best Psychotherapist' in New Jersey for 2023. This award recognizes Dr Cohen’s commitment to providing exceptional therapy and life coaching services in New Jersey and throughout the United States.

A therapist and life coach in Marlton NJ, Dr Cohen has helped clients overcome a wide range of mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, trauma, and relationship issues. As a life coach, Dr Cohen has helped clients find greater personal and professional success.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition from GHP Health and Pharma Magazine," said Dr Cohen. “Receiving this honor is a testament to my work and my dedication to providing the highest quality therapy and life coaching services to my clients. I am committed to helping my clients reach their goals and live their best lives, and this award is a validation of that commitment."

In addition to being a therapist and life coach for over 25 years, Dr Cohen offers workshops and trainings for professionals looking to enhance their skills and knowledge in the therapy and life coaching fields. Dr Cohen’s expertise in areas such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based therapy, psychodynamic psychotherapy, and trauma-focused therapy has made him a sought-after counselor, life coach, educator, and researcher.

GHP Health and Pharma Magazine is a leading publication in the healthcare industry, and each year they recognize outstanding healthcare providers and organizations. The ‘Best Psychotherapist’ award is given to those who demonstrate excellence in clinical practice, client satisfaction, innovation, and contribution to the field.

