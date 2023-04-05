Hawk Family Raising Funds to Establish Scholarship Honoring Luke Hawk and His Grandparents to benefit future generations

The surviving family members have chosen to honor their loss by recognizing the accomplishments of the youngest victim, Luke Hawk, by launching a scholarship
We thought a scholarship was the most powerful way to demonstrate that sense of hope and light that the family continues to shine during these darker days.”
— Shelby Wright-Whitlock
TIFTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 8, 2022, the Hawk family received unimaginable news that three members of their family, Tommy Richard Hawk, Sr., Evelyn Hawk and Alexander Luke Hawk were brutally murdered in a senseless crime at their family business Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, GA.
The surviving family members have chosen to honor their loss by recognizing the accomplishments of the youngest victim, Luke Hawk, and launching a scholarship in his name to benefit future generations of students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC).
“Luke was so proud to be attending ABAC as a freshman in the Fall of 2022,” said Shelby Wright-Whitlock, family spokesperson and Luke’s aunt. “We thought a scholarship was the most powerful way to demonstrate that sense of hope and light that the family continues to shine during these darker days.”
The Hawk family has already raised nearly half the necessary funds to award a full scholarship to a deserving ABAC freshman student. They continue to raise funds so that the first scholarship recipient can take advantage of the opportunity in the Fall of 2023.
To donate to the Fund, please visit to make a donation to the scholarship, go to this link: https://www.abac.edu/give/ And under "Designation" Choose "Other" and type in the Luke Hawk Scholarship. Information will be shared shortly on where applications can be submitted to apply for the scholarship.
# # #
For media requesting to speak directly with the family on April 6, the family spokesperson will be available via zoom or in-person upon a scheduled time through Amy Parrish at Rhythm Communications on her cell at (404) 310-6559. During April 7-9, the family has requested privacy to celebrate Easter weekend.
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559 email us here
You just read:
Hawk Family Raising Funds to Establish Scholarship Honoring Luke Hawk and His Grandparents to benefit future generations
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here