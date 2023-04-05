FanMax Showcases the Future of Music and Web3 Collaborations

FanMax, Menudo, DefMint, and AllHipHop.com mark the beginning of a new era in the music industry, leveraging Web3 technologies to offer innovative and engaging experiences for fans worldwide.

MIAMI (PRWEB) April 05, 2023

FanMax, a pioneer in the digital collectibles and music space, has revealed a series of exciting collaborations and projects to redefine how fans interact with music, artists, and Web3 technology.

Firstly, FanMax and Mistar are hosting a free live event featuring an incredible lineup of musicians, including Menudo, Penny Robin, and Sammy Arriaga. The showcase will occur at Oasis Wynwood in Miami on April 6th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Fans who cannot attend in person can watch the event via live stream in the Metaverse at the Xetaplex in Decentraland and on YouTube.

Paul Tarnopol, CEO of Mistar and Menudo, stated, "We are thrilled to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to deliver an unforgettable live experience. Our collaboration with FanMax will create a memorable event for music lovers everywhere."

In addition to the live showcase, FanMax has partnered with international Latin sensation, Menudo, to create digital collectibles, giving fans unique opportunities to engage with the band and access exclusive rewards. Fans can collect assets such as POAPs to unlock limited edition merchandise, concert tickets, and other exciting benefits.

David Borgstrom, COO of FanMax, shared his excitement: "Our partnership with Menudo is a testament to our dedication to providing innovative experiences for fans. We're pushing the boundaries of fan engagement by combining web3 technology and digital collectibles to create unparalleled opportunities for music lovers."

FanMax has also announced the launch of DefMint, their new Hip Hop Division dedicated to creating and curating a range of Hip Hop-specific digital collectibles. DefMint will celebrate the rich culture and history of Hip Hop, showcasing its pioneers and providing exceptional experiences for fans across the globe.

Neil Levine, CEO of DefMint, expressed his enthusiasm, "DefMint's mission is to honor the essence of Hip Hop and its impact on global culture. Our collaboration with AllHipHop.com and the launch of our Hip Hop Division allows us to provide fans with unique and deeply engaging digital collectibles that celebrate this vibrant art form."

Lastly, AllHipHop.com, a leading source for Hip Hop news, music, and culture, has joined forces with DefMint to enter the web3 space. This partnership aims to provide exclusive digital collectibles that allow readers to connect and engage with Hip Hop culture. The collaboration aligns with AllHipHop.com's 25th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

These exciting developments from FanMax, Menudo, DefMint, and AllHipHop.com mark the beginning of a new era in the music industry, leveraging Web3 technologies to offer innovative and engaging experiences for fans worldwide.

For more information about FanMax, Visit us at http://www.fanmax.io

To see Menudo Live in Miami, get your free tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fanmax-presents-menudo-latin-music-showcase-tickets-591852525837

To Watch Menudo perform in the Metaverse, join here: https://events.decentraland.org/event/?id=815dcaf4-fedd-43aa-9b79-c7436a5299c1

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/4/prweb19267737.htm