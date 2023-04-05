Submit Release
FEMA Home Inspectors in Storm-Damaged Communities

PEARL, Miss. FEMA-contracted home inspectors are working in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties as part of the disaster assistance process for the March storms.

After applying to FEMA for financial assistance, applicants may be contacted to schedule an appointment for inspection of the damage to a primary residence. FEMA staff and inspectors may call from an unknown or restricted phone number and make several attempts to discuss your disaster-caused damage.

FEMA inspectors do not wear FEMA attire but have an official “FEMA Contractor” photo ID. If a badge is not visible, ask the inspector to show it to you.

FEMA inspectors will have your nine-digit registration number and never ask for money. They will not ask for bank account information or Social Security number.

Other disaster recovery personnel, including representatives for insurance companies or other government agencies, may be in your neighborhood. They are not associated with your application for FEMA disaster assistance.

If you have questions whether someone is representing FEMA, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week. Assistance is available in most languages.

You may be eligible for FEMA Other Needs Assistance (ONA) which does not require a home inspection. ONA can help with disaster-related expenses like childcare, transportation, medical and dental, funeral costs, moving and storage, and serious needs not paid by insurance or other sources. Talk with a FEMA specialist to learn more.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

