MEDIA ADVISORY: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet April 18 and 19 in Wilmington and by Teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Tuesday, April 18, at 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 19 at 9:00 a.m. at the New Hanover County Library Main Branch in Wilmington. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHO: State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Via WebEx and at New Hanover County Library/Main Branch, 201 Chestnut St. (New Hanover Room), Wilmington 28401

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting: email Jennifer.Haynie@ncdenr.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17.

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Tuesday, April 18, 2:00 p.m.:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m963bff46245f2cca7a37d4b279af4a31

Webinar Password: NCDWI (62394 from phones and video systems)

By Phone: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 2435 539 6429

Wednesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m.:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m2e23ab85bf539c212775d59cf75f6eb1

Webinar Password: NCDWI (62394 from phones and video systems)

By Phone: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 2421 828 4645

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority