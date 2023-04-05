Governor Abbott Appoints 10 To Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

TEXAS, April 5 - April 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David Schwartz and reappointed Hector Villarreal to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council for a term set to expire on January 31, 2024. Additionally, the Governor has appointed Representative Andrew Murr and reappointed Abigail Brookshire, Libby Hamilton, Senator Joan Huffman, Emmitt Jackson, Jr., Brandi Reed, Erleigh Wiley, and Lee Ann Breading to the Council for terms set to expire on January 31, 2025. The Council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims, and society.

David Schwartz of Bellaire is a retired pharmacist. He is a member of the Houston Area Pharmaceutical Association, Houston Promotional Products Association, Harris County District Attorney's Office Victim Advisory Panel, and Parents of Murdered Children, Inc. Schwartz received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from The University of Texas at Austin.

Hector Villarreal of Alice is the site director and professor of criminal justice for Coastal Bend College and a reserve peace officer with the Kingsville Police Department. Previously, he served as a senior special agent with the Department of Homeland Security/Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and as a supervisory border patrol agent with U.S. Border Patrol. He is a volunteer for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Knights of Columbus. Villarreal received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Colorado Technical University. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in Criminal Justice from North Central University. Additionally, he received an honorable discharge from the United States Army and the Texas National Guard.

Representative Andrew Murr of Junction currently serves as the chair of the House General Investigating Committee and serves on the House Committees on Corrections, Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence, and Redistricting. Representative Murr previously served as Kimble County Attorney and Kimble County Judge. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University. Representative Murr was first elected in 2014 to represent District 53 in the Texas House of Representatives. The district now includes Bandera, Crane, Crockett, Edwards, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, McCulloch, Pecos, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, and Upton counties.

Abigail Brookshire of Midlothian is a student at The University of Texas at Arlington and pursuing a degree in Psychology.

Libby Hamilton of Austin is the director of the Victim Liaison Program for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. She is chair of the Crime Victims Committee for the Association of Paroling Authorities International and a member of the Texas Victim Services Association and Victim Services Coalition. She was recently awarded the Judge Joe Kegans award for Victim Services in parole by the American Probation & Parole Association and volunteers with Project Beloved. Hamilton received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from St. Edwards University.

Senator Joan Huffman of Houston serves as the state senator for District 17. Senator Huffman is chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, chair of the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting, and is a senior member of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice and the Legislative Budget Board. Senator Huffman previously served as chief felony prosecutor, special crimes gang prosecutor, and legal counsel to the Organized Crime Narcotics Task Force for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Prior to her election to the Texas Senate, she was twice elected as Judge of the 183rd Criminal District Court in Harris County. Huffman received a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

Emmitt Jackson, Jr. of Argyle is chief of police for the Argyle Police Department. Previously, he was employed with the Dallas Police Department for 15 years until he resigned as a lieutenant to serve as Chief of Police for the City of Keene. He is a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from The University of North Texas and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Lamar University.

Brandi Reed of Amarillo is the director of education at Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc., and is an advanced certified prevention specialist. She is a member of the Texas Council on Family Violence, Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, Texas Association of Addiction Professionals, and Texas Victim Services Association. Additionally, she serves on the Event Committee for Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, is a committee member of the Planning and Network Advisory Committee for Texas Panhandle Centers, and a board member of the Amarillo Little Theatre. Reed received a Bachelor of Arts from West Texas A&M University.

Erleigh Wiley of Forney is the Criminal District Attorney for Kaufman County. She is an executive board member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, member of the Kaufman County Juvenile Board, and a former member of the State Bar of Texas Child Abuse & Neglect Committee. She volunteers as a partner agency member with the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy Center, a board member with the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter, and previously with the Texas Health Resources in Kaufman. Wiley received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law.

Lee Ann Breading of Denton is the District Judge of the 462nd Judicial District Court. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Board of Directors for the Texas Center for the Judiciary and former president of the Denton County Bar Association. She is board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Breading received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University School of Law.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.