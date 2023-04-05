Noble Kava Knoxville Hosts Disaster-Relief Benefit for Vanuatu

Community center in Isaka destroyed by cyclones.

Destroyed villages will receive 100% of proceeds from drinks and sales at Noble Kava Knoxville fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noble Kava, Knoxville's premier non-alcoholic herbal bar featuring drinks made from the roots of a South Pacific pepper plant, is hosting a disaster relief fundraiser on April 8, 2023, at 2321 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee. The fundraiser is for villages on the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, which was hit by 2 cyclones and an earthquake in the first 3 days of March. The benefit will feature live music and drink specials, along with photographic displays depicting Vanuatu culture and the effects of the disaster on Tanna. It will start at 6 pm and continue until closing.

The back-to-back-to-back disasters have caused the destruction of many homes and businesses and flattened huts in traditional villages. The International Institute for Sustainable Development estimates that 80% of Vanuatu’s population has been impacted by these three natural disasters, yet international organizations providing relief in Vanuatu have directed their efforts to high-population-density regions rather than the people living in traditional communities.

All proceeds from Noble Kava’s fundraiser will go directly to Daniel Samson Iahi, one of the village leaders of Isaka, a small, traditional community located near Mount Yasur on the island of Tanna in Vanuatu.

Daniel, and possibly other village leaders, are expected to join a live Zoom call with those present at Noble Kava’s Fundraiser. They plan to share their experiences of natural disasters and take questions from those in attendance. Afterward, they will lead a ceremonial kava toast to express their gratitude and appreciation for helping in their rebuilding efforts.

Over the past two decades, Noble Kava owner Andrew Procyk has traveled to Tanna numerous times and developed relationships with the tribal communities of Tanna now affected by the natural disasters. He was ceremonially adopted by the Isaka tribe for his past relationships and work with the village – which included donating and setting up solar panels, providing supplies for a medical tent, and more. He was honored by being the first non-indigenous person to lead a procession at a major village ceremony. He is really hoping the event will be a success. “I really want to do more now than ever, as the circumstances definitely call for it,” he says. “I really hope the community can come together for this one.”