Noble Kava Knoxville Hosts Grand Reopening Celebration

Knoxville's first non-alcoholic bar, Noble Kava, is hosting a grand reopening at its new location with live music, art, and free drinks from Oceania.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noble Kava, Knoxville's first non-alcoholic bar specializing in herbal drinks made from the roots of a South Pacific pepper plant, has expanded and is celebrating three years of operation on April 1, 2023, at their new location at 2321 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee. Three kilos of kava will be given away for free – some as drinks to patrons, and some as door/raffle prizes for attendees.

Live music and art displays are also a part of the planned festivities, which will start at 7 p.m. and continue until the doors close at midnight. Noble Kava now has more than 5 times the space of their previous location.

Walking past the main barroom – with its stunning cypress bar back-lit with LED lights that owner Andrew Procyk and his employees built – you enter a large stage-and-event room outfitted with beautiful tables crafted from exotic wood and sectional sofas for planned music, poetry, comedy, and open-mic events. The space also functions as a showroom for artistic woodcrafts made by Procyk – as the tables and the live-edge slabs that adorn the walls are all for sale.

The April 1st Grand Opening date holds special significance for Andrew, who said, “The day of our Grand Opening is also the 1-year anniversary of my heart attack. It is wonderful to know what can be accomplished in a short time with a strong team behind you.”

Charles “Charlie” Pogue and Angela Grace Samples is the managerial team to whom Procyk gives much of the credit.

Andrew continued, “They are excellent service employees many customers appreciate visiting, and we all look forward to serving our guests even better at the new location. We really want people to feel they have walked into some special place, and now, they will be able to take an actual piece of Noble Kava with them if they want to recreate the rustic ambiance at home. Having started the 6th kava bar in the US and the 1st outside of Florida, sourcing the highest quality products has always been at the forefront of what we at Noble Kava do – and it’s in the name! The prized drinking varieties in Vanuatu, the ancestral home of kava, are known as “Noble” strains.”

Having traveled to the South Pacific a half-dozen times to secure supply connections, Procyk is confident that he serves the finest grog (as kava is often called in Fiji) in the US, and it will be flowing freely at the Grand Opening.

“April 1st will be a wonderful time for past customers to get rewarded in their wait for the new location to open, as well as a great opportunity for those unfamiliar with kava to experience its effects on the house as well as the community culture that kava bars have become known for. We are excited about this expansion and look forward to showing many more people that there is a better alternative to the alcohol-soaked nightlife that is so commonplace in college cities. And, with no age restrictions on kava, everyone is welcome to experience the drinks and culture of “Where Appalachia meets Oceania.”