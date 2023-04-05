DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: MEET THE PRIMES ON APRIL 11

HONOLULU – Defense-related expenditures bring in approximately $2.5 billion to Hawai‘i’s economy. This spending is expected to increase during the upcoming years, highlighted by the recent award of a $2.8 billion Navy contract for work at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Prime contractors need local subcontractors.

On April 11 at the Ala Moana Hotel, the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and its Hawai‘i Defense Alliance will present a conference called “Meet the Primes.” Local businesses will hear directly from U.S. Department of Defense contracting officials and prime defense contractors on opportunities and how to take advantage of them.

DBEDT is focused on supporting local small businesses and, through its Hawai‘i Defense Alliance, increasing the opportunities for local contractors and service providers to enter the burgeoning defense sector economy.

This conference will also provide opportunities for local businesses to meet one-on-one with officials from defense contracting offices, representatives from prime contractors, and community resource partners.

Speakers include: Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke; Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Arveice Washington, deputy director, Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs.

Sessions include: insights from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, small business strategies for government contracting, a Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock V update, a large contractor panel, and a discussion with the deputy director of the Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs.

To learn more about the upcoming conference and to register, please visit https://invest.hawaii.gov/meet-the-primes-conference-a-forum-on-subcontracting-tuesday-april-11-2023/

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT )

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

