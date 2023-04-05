CRISPR QC Co-founder Kiana Aran Makes Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders List

CRISPR QC is proud to announce that co-founder Kiana Aran has been recognized by Inc. magazine as a top 200 Female Founder. This prestigious list highlights women entrepreneurs who are making a significant impact in their respective industries and driving change.

Dr. Kiana Aran is a world-renowned bioengineer and innovator; she co-founded CRISPR QC with the mission to provide cutting-edge tools and technologies for CRISPR research and development. Dr. Aran is the inventor of the CRISPR-Chip, a groundbreaking technology that enables real-time, direct measurements of CRISPR activity that can advance sustainable agriculture and gene therapy development.

"As a female founder, I hope to inspire other women to have the courage and intellectual bravery to pursue their entrepreneurial goals," says Dr. Aran. "The development of CRISPR-Chip technology has proven to be incredibly valuable for the CRISPR industry, and I am thrilled to see the impact of my work. This recognition from Inc. magazine is incredibly rewarding and motivates me to continue pushing boundaries in biotechnology innovations. I am excited to further bridge the gap between the benches in my academic lab and effective commercial applications."

CRISPR QC congratulates Kiana Aran on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to her continued leadership.

About CRISPR QC:

CRISPR QC provides innovative solutions for CRISPR research and development. The CRISPR-Chip is the core component of the CRISPR Analytics platform, which uniquely enables real-time, direct measurement of CRISPR activity. Our CRISPR Analytics Platform uses machine learning and data visualization to gain insights into gene editing and accelerate research. We strive to empower our customers with the insights needed to push forward the life-saving cures and sustainable agricultural advances fueled by CRISPR editing.

