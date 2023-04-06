International Rug brand Unique Loom is opening a new showroom High Point, NC
Join Unique Loom for the grand opening of their new showroom. Featuring live music, brunch style catering and a build your own mimosa bar.
Unique Loom is the fastest growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.
Unique Loom's new Jill Zarin Caribbean Outdoor Collection offers bright pops of color with fun tropical patterns for any outdoor space.
Unique Loom’s new High Point showroom is 11,000 square feet and effectively doubles the amount of rugs they can showcase.
Just steps from their previous location in Market Square, Unique Loom’s new home in Market Square Space MS#190 is 11,000 square feet and effectively doubles the number of machine rugs and one-of-a-kind handmade rugs they can display. Launching 1000’s of new rug designs each season, Unique Loom offers the highest quality in manufacturing techniques and features Machine woven, Handmade, Hand knotted, Handwoven, Indoor Door & Outdoor, and a collection of Naturals rug collection which totals over 100,000 rug designs and includes every color imaginable, in a variety of sizes, styles, and luxurious textures.
Johnny Nassri, Unique Loom’s CEO commented, “We couldn’t be more thrilled with our company’s 2023 growth and to debut our new expansive location. Doubling our showroom’s footprint will enable us to feature more of our rug collections and to display more of our exquisite one-of-a-kind handmade rugs than ever before.”
To commemorate Unique Loom’s new High Point, NC home in Market Square MS#190, a grand opening celebration kicks off market on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm and invites buyers to mix, mingle and dance during a “Breezy Boozy Brunch Celebration”. This party will include a live DJ, delicious brunch-style catering, and a build-your-own mimosa bar to toast the opening of their new space. RSVP to attend on Eventbrite.
Adeleh Nassri, Business Development at Unique Loom commented, “We can’t wait to see our community come out to toast the opening of our new home! Being a part of Market Square’s historic building, and its stunning beauty is the perfect venue to showcase our expansive collections and an endless array of rug designs.”
To welcome guests during the market Unique Loom is offering Daily Product Giveaways for registered market attendees. Each of the daily giveaways will be held at 4 pm, Saturday - Wednesday (April 22-26), and will include (1) drawing per day for a lucky buyer who will Win a Free 5x8 Chenille Jute Rug. (*Market Buyers need not be present to win and guests will be contacted by email at the end of each day, to confirm their shipping details and pick their color selection. Rugs will then ship free of charge anywhere in the continental US.)
Unique Loom will also host a series of Open House Happy Hours from 3:00 - 5:00 pm on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with champagne and snacks to toast buyers who come by to experience their new expansive loft-style showroom, which includes beautiful natural light, floor to ceiling windows, rustic exposed brick, and stunning original plank wood floors.
Market attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with Unique Loom’s sales and design teams who will be on hand throughout the week to offer exclusive showroom tours and market appointments. Showroom tours offer customizable in-depth tutorials so buyers can learn more about their 100,000 + machine woven and handmade rugs.
Holly Dunbar, Unique Loom’s Showroom Manager, commented, “I can’t wait to meet market attendees and offer showroom tours of our newest collections. I believe buyers will also love the versatility, durability, and washability of our new Jill Zarin Caribbean Outdoor Collections that offers bright pops of color with fun tropical patterns for any outdoor space”
Unique Loom’s new Market Square Showroom MS #190 is located at 305 W. High Ave, High Point, NC 27260 and is Open Daily, Monday - Friday 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, and by appointment by contacting: hollyd@uniqueloom.com.
UNIQUE LOOM’S MARKET EVENTS SCHEDULE
Unique Loom’s Grand Opening
“Breezy Boozy Brunch Celebration”
Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Click to register on Eventbrite.
Happy Hour Open House
Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday
April 23-25, from 3-5 pm
No RSVP Required
About Unique Loom
With over 50 years of experience in the Rug Industry and over 15 years of manufacturing experience, Unique Loom is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.
Unique Loom is committed to offering affordable styles and a variety of quality collections in addition to the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs to inspire trade clients and today’s consumers, who expect more online and in-store. We continuously look to the future by developing innovative new products that focus on sustainability and stay ahead of the curve with respect to trends.
With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, today our catalog includes over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, and over 20,000 machine-woven styles, including licensed brands Jill Zarin™, Sabrina Soto™, Marilyn Monroe™ and Vince Camuto™.
Unique Loom is headquarters in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms in ● High Point Market Market Square MS#190 ● Dallas Market, Interior Home & Design Building, Showroom #1D112 ● Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #B424 ● For more information visit www.uniqueloom.com.
