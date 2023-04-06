International Rug brand Unique Loom is opening a new showroom High Point, NC

Join Unique Loom for the grand opening of their new showroom. Featuring live music, brunch style catering and a build your own mimosa bar.

Unique Loom is the fastest growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.

Unique Loom's new Jill Zarin Caribbean Outdoor Collection offers bright pops of color with fun tropical patterns for any outdoor space.

To commemorate Unique Loom’s new High Point, NC home in Market Square MS#190, a grand opening celebration kicks off market on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.