Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Women Travel to The Sweetest Tennis Weekends

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn luxury sport travel gift card www.LoveTennisWeekends.com

R4Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund kid program; participate in referral program to help and earn exclusive travel gift card.

Imagine...3 Days of Freedom to Love Life & Party with Friends ...Perfect Escape from The Job, Responsibilities & The Sweet Kids!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to self fund sweet mentoring programs preparing kids for life.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Referrals to companies enable us to generate proceeds for our kid programs; and we appreciate participation by rewarding women luxury travel!"

Love to Do Some Good...and Enjoy The Sweetest Tennis Weekends Too, then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids; and earn our exclusive $5000 Tennis Travel Gift Card.

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "What Sets Our Luxury Gift Reward Apart...1...'your participation to earn it' makes a positive impact in kids' lives...2...you can gift it to anyone in the world; and ...3...we can reward $5000 directly toward any existing travel booking (that is occurring in the next 12-24 months)."

Love to Do Some Good...and Experience The Sweetest US Tennis Weekends. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help support Kids Mentoring Programs (The Sweetest Gigs) and Earn The Sweetest Tennis Travel Gift Card Perfect for Bachelorettes, Birthdays, and Friends Party Weekends. Want to learn more? Visit www.LoveTennisWeekends.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com

Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Women Travel to The Sweetest Tennis Weekends

