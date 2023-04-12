Fiction Titles Being Released by Unsolicited Press in 2023

Unsolicited Press, a publisher in Portland, Oregon is set to release several fiction titles that break the mold.
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unsolicited Press is based out of Portland, Oregon, and focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn’t worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, we have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world.
In 2023, the small publisher is set to publish a handful of fictiontitles that break the typical molds of the genre. Here are some of the standout titles of the year:
RELEASE ME -- TIM DEMARCO
Dreading the career laid out for him by his father, recent college grad Jacob Constantine accepts an offer to work in Germany for a year. When his ex-girlfriend Deirdre suddenly attempts to rekindle their relationship, the unexpected presence of the past casts a cloud over the future. With the help of a new environment and some new friends, Jake tries to navigate his emotions in Germany, but it seems that nothing can keep the dark secrets from the past from being stirred up in Deirdre's wake.
Available May 2023
THE BRIDGE ON BEER RIVER -- TERRY TIERNEY
A rust belt city in decline retains the solace of romance, which often proves to be an empty promise or even a curse. With a wry perspective and unflappable determination, Curt embodies all the town’s ills, including his own problems with drinking, work, and relationships, as he tries to save himself and rescue his friends in his own unconventional and unlawful ways. In The Bridge on Beer River, a novel-in-stories set in Reagan-era Binghamton, New York, characters scramble for subsistence while hoping for love and a better life.
Available July 2023
THE BALLAD OF TWO SISTERS -- DARCI SCHUMMER
At the center of The Ballad of Two Sisters are Stella and Helen, two sisters who die on the same day. One fragile and one strong, the sisters confront the troubles of the past and the uncertainty of the future as they seek connection, joy, and completion. Though at times circuitous, the paths the sisters travel ultimately lead them back to each other, until finally, they can never be parted.
Available August 2023
THE PRUMONT METHOD -- TREVOR J. HOUSER
THE PRUMONT METHOD is a darkly funny story capturing the wild last gasp of a family in retrograde against the backdrop of gun violence run amok in America.
Staring down the barrel of a crumbling career and imploding marriage, "math hobbyist" Roger Prumont, unwittingly creates a formula that might predict when and where the next mass shooting occurs. He hits the road (where he’s joined by his unimpressed daughter) to test whether the Method could actually save lives, except he might just be risking his own in the process.
Available August 2023
TAKE THE LIVELY AIR -- MICK BENNETT
In Take the Lively Air, a minor traffic collision escalates into a confrontation between two families haunted by their pasts and apprehensive of their futures. Rage and regret butt heads against the background of America’s toxic cultural climate. But saner voices discover that human frailties are best viewed through the microscope of compassion, and our common humanity must be acknowledged to make way for our futures.
Available September 2023
A SUMMER MORNING -- ANNE LEIGH PARRISH
34-year-old Timothy Dugan faces a growing list of problems. His girlfriend wants to have a baby, he hates his job, and his mother announces that she and his father, long divorced, plan to remarry. There’s also his growing dependence on alcohol. Just when things start to look up, in the form of a possible new business venture, someone from his past returns with a secret that could ruin everything, and Timothy slides into a slow-motion train wreck from which he might not recover.
Available October 2023
All titles are available wherever books are sold and directly through the publisher. The publisher is happy to work with professors, reviewers, and the media.
