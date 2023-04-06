IAA-USA Celebrates World Art Day with Icons Larry Namer, Founder of E! Entertainment, Jack Rutberg and Bedri Baykam

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IAA-USA (International Association of Art -USA), an official partner of UNESCO is celebrating World Art Day on April 15th with celebrities of the Art world - Larry Namer, founder of E! Entertainment, a Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Jack Rutberg and Bedri Baykam.
o Celebrating World Art Day (April 15) and official recognition of the United States as a full member state of the International Association of Art / Association Internationale des Arts Plastiques;
o Launch of book, A Brief History of World Art Day, by artist and outgoing President of the IAA world body, Bedri Baykam;
o Award presentation: Lifetime Achievement Award to legendary Los Angeles gallerist and author Jack Rutberg
o Talk (“Lost and Found”) on the rollercoaster-like arts scene in Los Angeles by Jack Rutberg
o Talk on the impact of digital media on the visual arts by Larry Namer, founder of E! Entertainment and champion of NFTs
o Award presentation: Annual IAA/USA Arts Award to Bedri Baykam
o “Still Wet’: Exhibition of works by Bedri Baykam
Where: Gloria Delson Contemporary Art,
727 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90014
When: April 15, 2023, 5 pm – 10 pm
The International Association of Art, IAA/AIAP, is an NGO working in official partnership with UNESCO, comprised of professional artists working in the fields of painting, sculpture, printmaking, and other forms of creative work in the visual arts.The IAA/USA was welcomed by the world body of the International Association of Art / Association Internationale des Arts Plastiques at its World Assembly in Istanbul in March of this year. IAA/USA will grow into a truly representative national organization, expanding individual and institutional membership from every region of the country eventually growing into a cultural force championing the visual arts as its founding members intended. Among them, Georges Braque, Alexander Calder, Robert Delaunay, Hans Hartung, Roberto Matta, Joan Miró, Henry Moore, and many others who participated at the first General Assembly of the IAA / AIAP in Venice in 1954.
The city of Los Angeles declared April 15, World Art Day in Los Angeles. It is a world-wide celebration of art created by the International Association of Art and UNESCO to encourage and celebrate the profound importance of art to inspire and enrich the lives of all human beings. The date was selected because it is the birthdate of Leonardo da Vinci, one of the most influential artists in history. This its the first public event hosted by IAA's new President Kathe Madrigal.
April 15th’s Schedule:
5:00: Meet and mingle
5:30: Bedri Baykam introduction and book signing
6:00: Welcoming remarks by IAA / USA President Kathe Madrigal
6:15: Larry Namer awarded honorary membership and talks about the impact of digital media on the visual arts
6:45: Jack Rutberg given Lifetime Achievement Award and talks about the ebb and flow of the LA Art scene
7:15: Bedri Baykam given IAA / USA Annual Arts Award talk on World Art Day and the role of the US in the IAA
7:45: Panel discussion / Q&A
8:15: Mix and mingle
Speakers:
Larry Namer: Founder of E! Entertainment, founding member of the Academy of Digital Art, Sciences and Culture and numerous other world media outlets.
Jack Rutberg: Founder of Jack Rutberg Fine Arts, Los Angeles, 1979.
Bedri Baykam: One of Türkiye's internationally most well-known artists and intellectuals and former World President of IAA/AIAP
The public event is free to the public. For more information, please contact Petra Wright of IAA at iaausaorg@gmail.co, C:(323) 309-2875 or O: 213 372 5911
