Jake Ybarra’s Something In The Water Drops Tomorrow – Nashville and NYC shows set

New York’s Legendary The Bitter End To Host Jake April 24
A distinctive storyteller who knows his craft, knows what he wants to say, and knows the best way to communicate.”
PLEASANT VIEW, TN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake Ybarra’s debut album, SOMETHING IN THE WATER, drops tomorrow – and the newcomer celebrates with a release party tonight at 6 p.m. at Music City hotspot Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge (102 E Palestine Ave., Madison, TN). On April 24, Ybarra will perform at the legendary nightclub The Bitter End in New York City.
SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a 10-song collection, has created an unusual amount of excitement among tastemakers:
Celebrity Access - “A distinctive storyteller who knows his craft, knows what he wants to say, and knows the best way to communicate.”
Americana Highways - “Southern Roots/Rock flair.”
Country Standard Time - “Auspicious debut.”
Nashville Music Guide - “Jake is making a name for himself as a strong up-and-coming writer and vocalist.”
ParcBench - “He sings what he knows, he knows what he sings, and we all can relate. The rich voice you’ve been longing for as you plan your spring and summer concert-going calendar.”
RTV Radio (The Netherlands) - "Don't know what was in the South Carolina water, but it sure did him good. Great songwriter."
Midwest Book + Music Review - “Poignant, unforgettable, and highly recommended.”
Additional media coverage includes Boston Post-Gazette, This Week in Americana, The Alternate Root, Americana-UK, Making A Scene, Le Cri du Coyote, and many others.
The release of two popular streaming tracks and their companion music videos added to the sense of anticipation surrounding SOMETHING IN THE WATER. The color-drenched “Late November” video premiered on Americana Highways and aired on various outlets, including CMT.com, IndiMusic TV and the Country Music Channel. “A Whole Lot To Remember,” a Rockabilly-tinged tune, inspired a striking black & white video which premiered on Americana-uk.com. The track has since been added to multiple playlists, including Spotify’s Country Hits, Acoustic Reflections , Mix of Eight and It's a Hit.
Jake’s first radio single, “BloodFire,” premiered on Americana Highways last week. Called “hybrid outlaw Country” by Country Standard Time, the song showcases the grittier side of Ybarra’s compelling baritone. Celebrity Access describes the release as “the perfect song to play while driving on an open road. It's 8-track to the bone.”
Other album highlights abound, with songs that range from the subtly sarcastic "Call Me By My Name" (an ode to the under-appreciated troubadour life) to the acoustic-based “Savannah's Song" (a tribute to a love that got away). The poignant “No Reason Or Right” takes listeners inside a 100-year-old love story via letters written long ago, while “Long Winter” captures a stir-crazy day in the life of a couple striving for peace. Overall, there is a wisdom beyond Ybarra’s young age to be found here. The subject matter is often deeper than the first play implies, but the voice is always rich, warm, and imminently memorable.
Track List (All songs written by Jake Ybarra)
1: Late November
2: BloodFire
3: Savannah’s Song
4: A Whole Lot To Remember
5: Long Winter
6: Call Me By My Name
7: Something In The Water
8. Disappear
9: No Reason Or Right
10: Silly Little Things
Recorded at The Castle Studio in Nashville and produced by William Gawley (Taylor Hicks, Taylor McCall, Taylor Rae), SOMETHING IN THE WATER was engineered and mixed by Bryce Roberts (Lady A, Florida Georgia Line, Hootie & The Blowfish). The project brought together notable pickers, including David Flint on acoustic guitar/electric guitar/mandolin (Highway 101, Billy Montana); Dow Tomlin on bass (Wynonna, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Ann Womack); Dane Bryant on piano/organ (Dolly Parton, Olivia Newton John, Clint Black), and Billy Thomas on drums/backing vocals (Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert). Ybarra played acoustic guitar throughout. SOMETHING IN THE WATER, released by Charlotte Avenue Entertainment is available for pre-save now and will be available for purchase after midnight tonight.
Stay social and learn more on Jake’s website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
ABOUT JAKE YBARRA
Born in Texas but raised in Greenville, South Carolina, Jake started off singing in choirs as a boy, then playing in Rock bands as a teen. With a classically trained pianist for a mother, a semi-professional horn player for a dad, and a couple of guitar-playing brothers, it was only natural that Ybarra (pronounced e-BAR-a) eventually found music in his future. Originally dreaming of a career in baseball, an injury forced Jake onto a different path at the age of 15. After high school, he moved on to college at Furman University, where he earned a degree in Political Science and Government, which included a legislative internship at the European Parliament in Brussels. After graduating, Jake got serious about songwriting. Inspired by Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, James McMurtry, John Prine and Lucinda Williams, he turned his full attention to creating music. In 2020, Ybarra recorded his “pandemic project,” a four-song EP called Basement Songs. That effort earned him a dedicated local following and landed him a management deal and the opportunity to record SOMETHING IN THE WATER. An avid runner, Jake also enjoys reading, cooking, and hanging out with friends. He currently lives in Nashville, TN.
