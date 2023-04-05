Watzan Introduces Medspoke: A Breakthrough in Audio Technology

- Geared Toward Physicians, Medspoke is the only digital media platform that is voice-first -

Watzan LLC today announced a breakthrough in audio technology with the introduction of Medspoke, currently the only commercialized digital media platform that is voice-first. Geared toward physicians, Medspoke allows 30-second "talks" from industry thought leaders that can be heard from a desktop, phone, or the Medspoke app. Medspoke can target to specific Health Care Personnel (HCPs) and report physician level data. These two features make the platform unique in the audio space and ideal for pharma marketing.

"Talk is healthcare's emerging media format. In creating Medspoke, we listened to clinicians who repeatedly said that due to their busy schedules, short, spoken media was their preferred way to get information. Podcasts were too lengthy and cumbersome, high quality information delivered succinctly is what got doctors interested," said Evan Johnson, Chief of Staff at Watzan and Head of Product Development and Strategy for Medspoke.

Mr. Johnson continued, "Our clients wanted better tools to target and measure their branded messages. The technology built into this platform caters to their needs as well, allowing for physician-specific measurement, not available in podcasts or other media."

Medspoke is already being used by digital and key opinion leaders (DOLs and KOLs), HCPs and pharmaceutical companies to reach clinicians across medical specialties to inform them about the biggest topics in the healthcare industry, including health equity, new research and practice management.

"I am a big fan of the Medspoke platform. Most busy clinicians don't have ample time to sample the literature. I try to sift through important studies and educational offerings, and summarize them in a rapid-fire fashion," said Dr. Leonard H. Calabrese, Head of Cleveland Clinic's Section of Clinical Immunology and Manages its Clinical Immunology Clinic.

In building the Medspoke platform, Watzan recruited renown faculty, that are specialty specific, to create "talks" on the platform regularly. Medspoke has or is launching channels in Cardiology, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Hematology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, Rheumatology and Urology. Only DOLs and KOLs can talk on the platform, ensuring high quality content.

"I have been using Medspoke for the last year and it is a delightful little app that lets me quickly record my thoughts and easily share them. I also love listening to the thoughts of my peers on Medspoke. It is always a surprising mix of humor, insight, and daily inspiration," said Dr. Joel Topf, Medical Director of St. Clair Nephrology Research.

Medspoke is the successor to the ililli platform, which was launched in 2021. "Having seen the growth of ililli in the marketplace for the past couple of years, we were able to gain important insight into physician's consumption of media and the practicalities of the clinical environment," continued Mr. Johnson. "We took that knowledge to evolve the platform even more to suit KOLs who talk, HCPs who listen and brands that want to better target and measure their messages."

Watzan LLC is a digitally driven technology company with multiple platforms geared to the pharmaceutical marketing industry to help marketers target and measure audience response. Medspoke is the company's latest platform and the only digital media platform focused on talk. Its unique audio-first format keeps busy clinicians up to date when they are on the go. Like leading journals, only approved physicians can post talks. Unlike other audio offerings, a talk on Medspoke is short, can display an image, and link to other media. The platform can adapt to audience patterns, target content, and measure results at the user level. Watzan's clients include the top pharmaceutical companies world-wide.

