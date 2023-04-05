COMPLIA HEALTH UNVEILS EMMA SECURE MESSAGING

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the addition of HIPAA secure messaging to its AI-based chatbot, EMMA (Electronic Medical Management Assistant). This is the latest in a series of tech driven enhancements to EMMA that further provide a world class caregiver experience empowering proactive, seamless, integrated health management.

EMMA Secure Messaging was released last week and is available for current clients and all agencies providing Home Health Care, Private Duty, and Personalized Care Services. Secure Messaging enables an agency's back-office team to initiate and continue one-to-one and group conversations with other back-office users, caregivers, clients, client contacts, facilities, and physicians.

"EMMA has transformed the way agencies, clinicians and consumers interact with the health care ecosystem and their care team members," said Paul Minton, SVP of Product Management. "This latest addition to EMMA's expanding suite of solutions is seamlessly embedded within our clients' EMR workflows, connecting care teams through in-line messaging within the platforms and on the devices they already use," he added.

EMMA is the dynamic face of Complia Health's Smart Aging Platform™, which connects consumers, their devices, their care team, and agency administrators. With the addition of secured text messages, EMMA streamlines communication securely to increase timeliness and convenience, improving front-line engagement and satisfaction for caregivers.

"We are committed to helping our clients leverage technology to improve clinician and consumer experiences, and we are very pleased with the impact EMMA has had in streamlining workflows and improving clinical and financial outcomes," explained Rich Berner, Complia Health CEO. "By delivering secure, instant information transfers, this latest functionality provides real-time access to critical information and collaboration, improving patient outcomes, employee satisfaction, and overall efficiency," he added.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health delivers the leading EMR technology, solutions, and services for all lines of business in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

