Agility Federal LLC adds the SBA’s HUBZone Certification

The SBA’s HUBZone certification provides a 3% federal government contracting set aside status and incentives based on a small business being located and its employees residing within high-unemployment, low-income urban and rural zones. The HUBZone certification provides incentives for small businesses to win competitive and sole source federal contracting awards with a 10 percent price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions and additional subcontracting opportunities. Chief Operating Officer Brandon Fausti said,”Very few tech businesses earn the HUBZone certification and fewer maintain it for more than a couple years due to its employee residency requirement. Agility Federal strategically chose to obtain the HUBZone certification to benefit Phoenix residents of underprivileged economic communities.”
Agility Federal became eligible for HUBZone certification in November 2022 after the May 2022 purchase of its new central office within the HUBZone boundaries of downtown Phoenix’s Historic Garfield District, bringing the business closer to communities that will see benefits from the financial growth that Agility Federal generates. By seeking out employees who live in HUBZone areas, Agility Federal looks forward to utilizing the HUBZone certification for one of its core purposes – providing rewarding and stable employment to the residents of underprivileged economic communities.
Unlike Agility Federal, more than 99.9% of all small businesses are not certified to deliver global best practices in Quality, Information Security and Risk management systems. Agility Federal leverages ISO 9001, 27001, and 31000 respectively and its SBA set aside status to provide Federal customers the very best services for taxpayer dollars. Agility Federal’s Agile Edge™ of Operational Excellence provides a competitive advantage induced by iteratively integrating global best practices, cultivating a strategically synchronized set of performance enhancing multipliers to gain Operational Excellence.
Contact Agility Federal to gain the Agile Edge™ of Operational Excellence today!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.