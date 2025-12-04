AGILITY FEDERAL LLC RECEIVES 2025 HIRE VETS MEDALLION AWARD FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

Agility Federal is hiring nationwide on $85B of awarded federal contracts. Agility Federal is hiring Healthcare staff nationwide supporting the Veteran's Health Administration. Duke the Staffordshire Bull Terrier loves Veterans!

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Department of Labor has recognized AGILITY FEDERAL as one of the record-breaking 887 recipients of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. AGILITY FEDERAL earned the platinum award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Award Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.AGILITY FEDERAL joins 886 other companies from 48 states, plus the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.Recipients of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. Over 2,200 employers have earned a total of 5,371 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards since 2019.About AGILITY FEDERAL LLCAgility Federal is the sum of our PEOPLE. We are always seeking the talented few who can deliver competitive discriminators and exceptional value for our clients and teaming partners! We take pride in our valuable roster of Subject Matter Experts in the fields of Healthcare, Planning, Procurement, Budgeting and Execution (PPBE/ERP), and Information Technology Service Management. Our associates typically possess advanced technical degrees, applicable certifications, and 20+ years of relevant experience.Agility Federal LLC iteratively integrates global best practices inside the sprint time of larger companies enabling us to offer best in class solutions in less time at a lower cost. Agility Federal is certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone), Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in Quality, Information Technology Service, Information Security, and Risk Management Systems (ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, ISO 27001, and ISO 31000 respectively). Agility Federal looks forward to providing the Agile Edge™ of Operational Excellence to our Federal Government customers as well as your Commercial and Enterprise Solution needs.About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2026. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.About the US Department of Labor:The US Department of Labor’s Mission is “to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.” https://www.dol.gov/ About ISO:“ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 169 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.” https://www.iso.org/

