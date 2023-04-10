2023 London Book Fair presents Earth Angel by Franky Gomez

Up-and-coming author’s sci-fi series debuts at the 2023 London Book Fair— the book and author’s first grandest book display feature

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you think you know more than enough about the existence of angels and devils? What about the source of human existence itself? Up and coming author Franky Gomez debuts his first sci-fi series that pushes his readers’ imaginations to the limit. Earth Angel is a well-thought-out work that explores the existence of angels and devils in a whole new way, the work blasts off to the upcoming 2023 London Book Fair this coming April 18-

20.

With a mix of the right touch of comedy, suspense, and a whole lot of action, Earth Angel takes readers on a classic battle between good and evil—an engaging plot that book enthusiasts never get enough of. A hope to drive readers to think outside the box and in another alternate reality of good and evil sets the stage for an epic series that is sure to leave readers wanting more. The series centers on a universe where humans and angels must work together to preserve life and save the earth from the destructive forces of the devils; and how Sherri learns her place in the world while she also discovers that she holds the key to the battle’s outcome and the fate of the entire world.



Aside from taking his readers on a journey unlike any other, Gomez is also a devoted father and husband. Living his life to the fullest despite life’s setbacks is one of his priorities in life. Earth Angel is his debut work that is rooted from setting his sights on a new life journey— writing.

This first in a series is up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.

Earth Angel

Written by Franky Gomez

