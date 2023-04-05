Asylum seekers should live in government accommodation and attend introduction to Swedish society

SWEDEN, April 5 - Today, the interim report of the inquiry En ny ordning för asylsökandes boende (A new system for asylum seekers' accommodation), SOU 2022:64, has been circulated for consultation.

"The proposals that are now going out for consultation aim to streamline the asylum process. Among other things, it is proposed that the entire asylum process be concentrated within asylum accommodation. The proposals are now being thoroughly analysed and I look forward to hearing the views of the consultation bodies", says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The inquiry proposes that all asylum seekers, with the exception of unaccompanied minors, be required to live in government accommodation and attend an introduction to Swedish society during the asylum process.

Living in asylum accommodation would be a condition for receiving a daily allowance and special grant and for exemption from the work permit requirement. Good conduct in asylum accommodation would also be a condition for receiving the daily allowance.

The inquiry also proposes that asylum seekers not living in asylum accommodation be required to inform the Swedish Migration Agency of their residential address. The Agency should be able to assume that any who do not provide this information have withdrawn their asylum application, meaning that their asylum case would be dismissed.

"This is a welcome step in the right direction, but more is needed. In the future, the entire processing time will be spent in special accommodation centres, which will make it more difficult for applicants to undertake undeclared work or abscond, and simplify returns", says Ludvig Aspling, migration policy spokesperson for the Sweden Democrats.

Asylum seekers would also be legally required to attend an introduction to Swedish society. Completing the introduction to Swedish society would be a condition for exemption from the work permit requirement.

"This is an important first step in creating a better asylum reception system. The inquiry will also receive supplementary terms of reference to further improve reception", says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

The inquiry proposes that the legislative amendments enter into force on 1 April 2024. However, for individuals who are registered in the reception system on that date, a number of the provisions will not apply until 1 April 2025.