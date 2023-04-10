2023 London Book Fair presents Wand by Chuck Champlin

The London Book Fair will feature an interesting vision of the budding potential of a pen as a wand of the future

What magic can we make in this crazy world?” — Chuck Champlin, Wand

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In modern times, only a few can vividly recall life during the 80s. In a highly- advanced society where everything is associated with technology, it may be impossible to imagine a world without smartphones and social media.

Chuck Champlin’s novel explores the budding potential of typical objects as an instrument for advancement. The novel follows the journey of Chris Walkman and how he devised an insight that everyday things such as pens and television antennas can make extraordinary magic. In collaboration with Authors Press, Chuck Champlin’s novel titled Wand will be featured in the upcoming London Book Fair which will be held at Olympia London this April 18-20, 2023.

This remarkable novel by Chuck Champlin was submitted to the Ted Turner Tomorrow Award Competition. Despite not winning the said competition, Champlin is happy to share his work and hope to inspire the readers. Even though it has been 30 years since the novel was written, the idea of the novel remains relevant in today’s setting.

Chuck Champlin has a diverse background; he has been a writer, a journalist, a corporate executive for The Walt Disney Company, a singer, a rock drummer, a songwriter, a bicycle inventor, a leader in Toastmasters clubs and Optimist clubs. He is married with four children.

