DOJ reaches tentative $144.5M Settlement for Victims of the Sutherland Springs Shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- “Our justice system is beginning to do what it is designed to do: put the pieces back together for these families” commented nationally renowned Attorney, Bob Hilliard, after hearing the announcement from the Department of Justice On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, a tentative settlement in the amount of $144.5M, was reached with families of the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX mass shooting, the Department of Justice announced. The “agreement in principle” aims to settle claims for more than 75 plaintiffs, following the tragic shooting that took place at a Texas church in 2017, killing 26, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, and wounding 22 others.The families of those who died sued the federal government, because the shooter, who was in the Air Force, had a history of domestic violence that should have been flagged in the background system to prevent him from buying a weapon from a federally licensed firearms dealer. But the Air Force never entered the information into the database.A federal district court in Texas concluded that the United States was liable for damages caused by the shooting for failing to exercise reasonable care when they didn’t submit the criminal history to the FBI’s background check system, increasing the risk of physical harm to the general public. Civil Action No. 5:18-cv-0555-XR; Holcombe, et al. v. United States of America; In the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, San Antonio DivisionHilliard, of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG) , who represents two of the families of victims remarked, “This ruling is historic. The Court has recognized the government’s role and its numerous significant failures in allowing a man it knew to be extremely dangerous to legally buy a firearm, which led to the tragic loss of life. Although his life will never be the same, young Ryland Ward, who was shot 5 times, and who lost family members, will now be able to recover damages for his injuries.”The agreement in principle would settle all claims for a total of $144.5 million. The settlement agreement has been approved, subject to the plaintiffs’ securing the required court approvals. Under applicable law, a court must approve some aspects of the settlements.Schedule an InterviewContact Elisabeth Tabor – 361-201-1597ABOUT HILLIARD MARTINEZ GONZALES (HMG)Bob Hilliard has led HMG to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal’s prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award, for both products liability and motor vehicles as well as being recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 20 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board certified in Civil Trial Law and Personal Injury Trial Law and is recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. In the past six months, HMG’s 40-lawyer firm has already secured over 100 million dollars in verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit https://hmglawfirm.com/