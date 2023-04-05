Việt Nam Expo attract 500 exhibitors from around the world

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, April 5 - The 32nd Việt Nam International Exhibition (Vietnam Expo) is opening in Hà Nội from April 5-8 with the participation of more than 500 domestic and foreign enterprises.

Exhibitors from Việt Nam, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Poland, Russia and mainland China are showcasing advanced equipment and technologies in a range of fields, from electronics-machinery and digital technology-e-commerce to food, handicrafts and beauty sectors across more than 600 booths.

“After 31 years of accompanying businesses, Vietnam Expo has become one of the largest-scale trade promotion events for Việt Nam’s foreign trade, bringing many economic values as well as opportunities for business development, helping Vietnamese enterprises increase exports, developing the domestic market, improve their capacity to participate in global value chains," said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải.

The expo offers organisations and businesses opportunities to enhance the exchange of experiences, promote their products, seize investment opportunities, and transfer technologies to improve efficiency in production and business, he said.

Other seminars to boost efficiency in investment and trade promotion in domestic and foreign markets are also being held.

Under the Improving Private Sector Competitiveness (IPSC) project, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is assisting 20 Vietnamese small and growing businesses (SGBs) which have received technical support from the project to show their products and services at the expo.

Through innovative skills training, tailored technical assistance, and expanded coaching and mentorship networks, the project improves SGB efficiency, increases revenue, helps SGBs act as sustainable sources of inclusive economic growth and job creation, and introduces their brand names to the international market.

This is the 24th year in a row that the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency - KOTRA has selected Vietnam Expo to promote trade activities.

South Korean businesses are showcasing products and services in the light industry, smart consumer electronics, food and beauty products.

The Pavilion of Chinese exhibitors features 50 booths from major cities and provinces such as Tianjin, Zhejiang, Fujian, and Guangdong in the Machinery-Equipment industry.

With the theme "Tasteful EUROPE", The Pavilion of the European Union carries out a campaign to promote European quality standard agricultural products.

Poland, representing the EU countries, introduces and shares with culinary experts and F&B import-export distribution enterprises how to create agricultural products and foods that meet European standards.

Việt Nam Expo is held annually in Hà Nội in April and HCM City in December. VNS